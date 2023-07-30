"We have to find the right players" - Erik ten Hag makes bold claims as Manchester United edge closer to sealing third signing

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has stated that the club needs to continue improving with new signings. Speaking in a press conference, the Dutchman claimed that the Red Devils will continue to build on last season's performances.

He said:

"I think the difference is, with reference to last year, now we have the foundation with this squad. Because we built the foundation last season. So [we built] the squad, the way of play, and now we have to find the right players to fit in and to raise the bar.

"We succeeded with Andre Onana, we succeeded with Mason Mount and now we are looking for a striker."

Manchester United have now completed their search for a striker, with multiple reports suggesting that they have reached an agreement with Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund.

They have been active in the transfer window, initially securing Mason Mount from Chelsea in a deal worth around £60 million. Following that, they signed the long-term replacement to the outgoing David de Gea, with the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

Having signed Hojlund, United are now expected to pursue Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United legend casts doubt on new signing

Silvestre has warned that Hojlund may not be the right signing for United.

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has stated that the club should have gone after Harry Kane over Rasmus Hojlund. Speaking to GGRecon, the Frenchman stated that the Red Devils should have prioritized getting an established player over a prospective talent.

He said:

“Harry Kane and Rasmus Højlund are two different propositions for Manchester United. You have the finished article and superstar in Harry Kane and then you have the young, up-and-coming talent in Højlund.

“These two players are not in the same bracket and I believe the number one target should be Harry Kane and the second choice target should be Højlund.”

Erik ten Hag's side did have an interest in signing the Tottenham Hotspur striker but were eventually forced to look elsewhere due to Spurs' high transfer fee demands.