"We keep fighting!" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends strong message to Al-Nassr fans after goalless draw against Al-Shabab

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a positive message on social media despite Al-Nassr being held to a 0-0 draw by Al-Shabab in their Arab Club Champions Cup opener on Friday (July 28).

Al-Nassr locked horns with league rivals Al-Shabab in their first group-stage game of the Arab Club Champions Cup at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh. Al Leith appeared to have the upper hand over Luis Castro's men, registering four shots on target and boasting 52% possession.

It's worth noting that Al-Nassr named a weakened starting lineup to face Al-Shabab, having flown in from Japan only hours ago. Cristiano Ronaldo had to settle for a place on the bench after starting in a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan less than 48 hours ago.

Ronaldo, 38, attempted to snatch a winner for Al-Aalami after coming on as a substitute in the 62nd minute. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner found the back of the net with an incredible acrobatic effort 12 minutes after coming on but saw the goal ruled out for offside.

Despite the frustration, the Portuguese icon appeared upbeat as he issued a message on social media following the game.

"Tough first game in the group stage! Two more games to go. We keep fighting!", Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

Although Ronaldo issued a positive message on social media, he was evidently not satisfied with the result after the final whistle. He was seen throwing water at a cameraman trying to a close-up shot of him and gesturing towards him to move away.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare against Al-Shabab?

Cristiano Ronaldo only spent 28 minutes on the pitch after coming on as a second-half substitute. The superstar, nevertheless, made a significant impact for Al-Nassr, earning a 6.8 rating on Sofascore. He registered 14 touches of the ball and conceded possession three times.

The former Manchester United superstar had three shots of which one hit the target, one was blocked and the other went off target. He was caught offside twice, including when he thought he opened the scoring for Al-Aalami. He also completed seven passes with 78% accuracy.

It's worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to score for Al-Nassr since returning for pre-season training. The forward failed to find the back of the net despite starting in the team's friendlies against Celta Vigo, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

He will be determined to end the goal drought when his side face Tunisian outfit Monastir in their second Arab Club Champions Cup game on Monday (July 31).