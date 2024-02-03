"We don't know what we will get from them from one week to the next" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Chelsea vs Wolves

Chris Sutton has predicted a draw as Chelsea prepare to return to action in the Premier League with the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers to Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino's side fell to an embarrassing 4-1 defeat against Liverpool earlier this week.

The Blues will face Wolves in front of their fans, where they have performed well in recent times and are unbeaten in 10, last losing in October. They will be keen to avenge their defeat at the hands of Wolves, who claimed a 2-1 win at the Molineux in December.

Former player and BBC pundit Chris Sutton has said that he is quite unsure of what to expect from Mauricio Pochettino's side, especially after their hammering at Anfield. The pundit predicts a 1-1 draw between the Blues and Wolves, as he regards Chelsea as heavily unconvincing.

"I base these predictions on what I see, and I was painting a positive picture about Chelsea after the little run they went on before the Liverpool game. But Anfield was a reminder of where they are at and, as well as their defensive issues, they are not a free-scoring, nor free-flowing side," Sutton said (via BBC).

"Wolves lost to Manchester United on Thursday to end their unbeaten run but we know they will be well organized and carry a threat - whereas Chelsea are still a bitty team, and we don't know what we will get from them from one week to the next."

Pochettino's side will be keen to bounce back following their sleepy performance against Liverpool on Wednesday. Wolves, on the other hand, will be keen to complete a double over the Blues, especially following their narrow defeat to Manchester United in midweek.

Chelsea complete deadline day deals for two players

Chelsea had an uncharacteristically quiet transfer window, the first such in the Todd Boehly-Clearlake era, as they did not make any signings. They did, however, send a number of players out on loan to gain experience on the last day of the window.

Pochettino sanctioned a loan move for 22-year-old Albanian striker Armando Broja to join neighbors Fulham until the end of the season. The club were creative with the loan, as they have imposed a £4 million fee on the Cottagers if the Albanian does not play regularly.

Following his recall from his ill-fated spell at Nottingham Forest, highly-rated Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos has now completed a move to Strasbourg. The 19-year-old is currently away with the Brazil U-23 side at the CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament and would resume in France afterwards.

