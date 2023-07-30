"We don't know what will happen" - Barcelona manager comments on rumors of PSG activating Ousmane Dembele's release clause

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has stated that he is unsure of Ousmane Dembele's future following rumors of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) looking to activate his release clause.

According to French broadcaster RMC, PSG are set to trigger the €50 million release clause in Dembele's Barcelona contract. It has been reported that the Frenchman could be the replacement for his compatriot Kylian Mbappe, whose future is also up in the air.

Dembele's contract with the La Liga giants runs out in 2024 and is said to have a €50 million release clause, which expires on Monday (July 31). The figure is said to rise to €100 million next month.

When asked about Dembele's future, Xavi admitted that he is unsure of what could transpire in the transfer market.

"We do not know what will happen with the [transfer] market. I see him happy at Barca, but in the end the decision is the player's. If there is anything [happening], he will let us know," he said (via Forbes).

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez: "Ousmane Dembele can be a 2/10 or a 10/10"

Ousmane Dembele has been with Barcelona for six seasons now.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez recently admitted that the quality of Ousmane Dembele's performances can strongly vary from good to bad. The 43-year-old urged the Frenchman to be more consistent to justify the talent he has.

"Ousmane Dembele can be a 2/10 or a 10/10. Our goal is to make him more of a 10/10. He knows football more than anyone, and his potential is enormous. When a full back defends him, they see a guy running around pointing a gun to their head," he told media.

Dembele was in good form last season, scoring eight goals and picking up nine assists in 35 appearances. In fact, with 32 goal contributions in 66 games, he has played a key role in the team's fortunes since Xavi Hernandez took charge of the Catalans.

The Camp Nou outfit paid Borussia Dortmund €105 million, with a reported €40 million add-ons, to sign the 26-year-old in 2017. He has since made 185 appearances across competitions, bagging 40 goals and 43 assists. In his six seasons in Spain, he has helped the Blaugrana win seven trophies, including three La Liga titles.