“We need to prepare ourselves for the worst” – Gabriel Martinelli insists Arsenal are ready for ‘new challenge’ ahead of Champion League return

Gabriel Martinelli has thrown down the gauntlet, asserting that Arsenal are poised and ready to embrace a "new challenge" as they mark their return to the Champions League. The last time the Gunners graced this grand stage was in 2017.

The North Londoners, having finished a triumphant second in the Premier League last season, are raring to prove they're no pushovers in the European arena.

However, Martinelli recognizes the strength of their potential opponents and wants his teammates to prepare for tough games, telling the Mirror (via Football London):

"I think we need to prepare ourselves for the worst, we need to prepare ourselves for the best teams and the whole team is doing that."

Indeed, it wasn’t by pure luck that Arsenal shot up the league ranks. Their enhanced league performance last year coincided with their relatively muted journey in the cup tournaments.

The issue was not lost on the Brazilian sensation, who admitted:

"It’s so important (our squad depth) because we have too many games in the season and it’s going to be tough again. We are ready to go and it’s good to have so many options."

The powers that be at Arsenal seem to echo Martinelli's sentiments. They've pulled no punches in bolstering the squad's depth with a whopping £200 million unleashed from their coffers this summer. This has seen them snatch up Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber.

Meanwhile, on the exit front, Granit Xhaka's move to Bayer Leverkusen refilled the club's coffers by £21.5 million.

There's also a buzzing rumor that young striker Folarin Balogun might move to Inter Milan, a switch that could further inflate the Gunners' purse by over £30 million.

Inter Milan seek out Arsenal's Folarin Balogun

2023 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

Journalist Alfredo Pedulla (via The Hard Tackle) has revealed that Serie A stalwarts Inter Milan are locked in negotiations with Premier League giants Arsenal over Folarin Balogun.

The Nerazzurri are attempting to weave through a financial minefield, steadfast in their determination not to cross the €40 million threshold.

However, the Gunners are digging in their heels, demanding a richer purse. Balogun isn't just any forward. He has drawn eyeballs from all corners thanks to an impressive season where he racked up 21 goals in 37 Ligue 1 games.

In manager Mikel Arteta's own words on Balogun's impressive performances, he said (via The Hard Tackle):

“He’s done incredibly well. Now we have to think about what is best to do. We want to see him. He will play the next few games, and then we will make the best decision.”

All eyes are now on Arteta, who could opt to keep the young forward at the Emirates or let him go this summer.

Yet the Spaniard's cards remain close to his chest. While the manager's remarks during pre-season hinted at an open-minded approach, they've also kept everyone guessing.