“We need to talk and to try and improve" - Mauricio Pochettino urges Chelsea to sign new players in the January transfer market

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino stated that his side will need to be active in the January transfer market after their 2-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday, December 10. The Blues lost successive games for the first time under Pochettino as they were beaten by the Toffees at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche's Everton recorded their third consecutive league win against the Blues, moving four points clear of the relegation zone, despite their 10-point deduction. Chelsea, on the other hand, have slid to 12th in the table with 19 points from 16 matches.

Mauricio Pochettino was quick to point out that his side need to improve in the January transfer window. He said (via Yahoo Sport):

"This was a game to play and to win. It's a problem we need to check. We need to analyse the reality. We need to talk and to try and improve in the next transfer market."

“We are dealing with this. After five months, or the first half of the season, we need to check and that’s the reality. If we are not aggressive enough (on the pitch) maybe we need to do something.”

The Argentine tactician has not had the opportunity to use all the players signed by the club in the summer yet, as a result of injuries. Both Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia have not played a game for the club, with injuries keeping them on the sidelines.

Squad depth an issue for Chelsea in Everton defeat

Following his side's defeat to Everton at Goodison Park, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino quickly sent a message to the club owners over transfers. The former PSG manager must have been left frustrated at his lack of options in the game.

With the Blues chasing the game, their only two senior attacking options on the bench were Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson. Both players were introduced by Pochettino, but had no effect on the final scoreline in the encounter.

Three new players joined their list of injured stars in the match as Reece James, Marc Cucurella, and Robert Sanchez picked up injuries. This will be a source of further worry for the manager, who is already missing a number of regulars.

Chelsea are currently without Nkunku and Noni Madueke among their attackers. Pochettino will be looking forward to the transfer window, where he can sign his own targets to strengthen the squad ahead of the second half of the season.

The Blues have been linked with several names in the past few weeks, and will likely be active in the transfer window.