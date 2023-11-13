“We’re afraid of no one” - Chelsea star sends emphatic message on Instagram after standing up to Manchester City superstar during 4-4 draw

Defender Axel Disasi and his Chelsea teammates picked up an important result with a 4-4 draw against defending champions Manchester City this past weekend.

Having defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 last weekend, the Blues capped off an impressive week against the Premier League's big boys.

During the game against Manchester City, Disasi was involved in a short come-together with Kyle Walker as the pair engaged in a verbal clash. The Frenchman took to Instagram to express his feelings, posting a picture of him and Walker standing face to face.

It read:

"We're afraid of no one, we don't give up."

Chelsea are slowly beginning to find their feet under Mauricio Pochettino after going through a tough start under the Argentine. They lost three of their first six games, the Blues have now been beaten only once in six games since then.

They showed great fighting spirit against Manchester City, coming back from 1-0, 3-2 and 4-3 down in a game where they just did not give up on a result.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via GiveMeSport) in his post-match interview, Pochettino explained the importance of such a result against a great team. He said it would help his team build some much-needed confidence.

"There are things to improve, but it's the process. When you want to build a project from zero, this type of thing is really good. These types of experiences will improve a lot out play and our team. But now we need to translate in the future.

"I am so tired, after Monday [the 4-1 win against Tottenham] and Sunday. I don't want to be wrong when I assess, but if I go back, we were very disappointed [with earlier] results but this is a process. It's a young team, you feel the pressure to win. This type of performance will build belief and confidence."

Chelsea will travel up North to face Newcastle in their first game after the international break as they look to continue their climb up the table.

Chelsea break Manchester City hoodoo after nearly two years

Prior to their 4-4 draw against Manchester City, Chelsea had not been able to beat the defending champions since their victory in the Champions League final in 2021. To add to that, the Blues could not even grab a single goal against the Cityzens in the six games following their UCL triumph.

This run included four consecutive 1-0 wins for City in the Premier League, a 2-0 win in the EFL Cup and a 4-0 hammerring in the FA Cup earlier this year.

Having put an end to the losing streak, Pochettino and his men will be eager to go one better and win against Pep Guardiola's City side the next time they face off.