"We’re similar personalities" - Aaron Ramsdale explains what Arsenal record-signing Declan Rice will bring to the club

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale recently gave his take on the Gunners' club-record signing, Declan Rice. The north London outfit have reportedly paid £100 million plus £5 million in add-ons to West Ham for the English midfielder.

Ramsdale and Rice are well acquainted with each other from their time with the England national team. However, the two have shared the pitch on just one occasion due to Jordan Pickford occupying the number-one spot for the national team.

Speaking about what the 24-year-old midfielder will add to the team, Ramsdale told TNT Sports:

"Energy, on and off the pitch. He’s a loud character and loves to make people smile and laugh. It will be good to bounce off him because we’re similar personalities."

Rice also led the Hammers to their first major trophy since 1980 by winning the Europa Conference League last season. Talking about his prior achievements, Ramsdale said:

"He was a great servant for West Ham and achieved a lot there, helping them win a trophy last season as captain. He left there with great experiences and he’s going to try and lift us now."

The midfielder made 245 appearances during his stay with West Ham, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists across all competitions.

It will be interesting to see where the Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, uses Rice next season. He could play as a number six or slightly further ahead, in a role similar to that of Granit Xhaka from last season.

Arsenal boss lavishes praise on Declan Rice

1. FC Nürnberg v Arsenal FC: Pre-Season Friendly

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta lavished praise on the former West Ham midfielder Declan Rice after the signing was confirmed. The England international was unfortunately not signed in time for fans to get a glimpse of him in action during the Gunners' pre-season game against Nurnberg.

However, the former Hammers skipper has travelled with the Arsenal squad for their tour of the USA. Speaking about Rice, Arteta said (via BBC Sport):

"I see him like a lighthouse. He is willing to put the light in others, improve others and make the team better. He has an aura. The experience he has in this league is going to bring the team to a different dimension. He has the physical qualities we were missing for a while."

The Spanish tactician believes that the player can take the north London outfit to the next level in the 2023-24 season.