Arsenal fans are delighted to see striker Gabriel Jesus back in training ahead of their Premier League clash against Fulham at the Emirates on Saturday, August 26.

Jesus underwent a knee injury earlier this summer and hasn't featured for the Gunners in a competitive game this season. In his absence, Eddie Nketiah has majorly led the line for the north London side with Kai Havertz also playing in the centre-forward position at times.

Arsenal won the Community Shield, beating Manchester City on penalties. They then beat Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace in the Premier League to begin their 2023-24 season on a high.

Jesus' return will be a big boost for the Gunners as they look to build on their Premier League title challenge last season. The Brazilian striker arrived at the club from Manchester City last summer and registered 11 goals and eight assists in 33 games across competitions.

Jesus suffered a knee injury with Brazil during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was out of action for a couple of months. His recent injury was also linked with some pain from the previous injury but the surgery is expected to fix that.

Fans online are elated to see the striker back in training, as one wrote on Twitter (X):

"Banger of a player....we are winning the league"

Another fan tweeted:

"What a sight"

Here are some more reactions from the Gunners fans as Gabriel Jesus returns to training:

Pundit criticized Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah's performance against Crystal Palace

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor is unconvinced by Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

He claimed that the Gunners won't win the Premier League title as Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores from the chances that Nketiah missed against Crystal Palace. Agbonlahor said (via talkSPORT):

“I think Arsenal will push them but that I just think that experience, [Manchester City] know how to do it. Haaland. I was watching the Crystal Palace game and Nketiah, he misses too many chances for me."

“He got put through, I think it was by Rice. He tried to dink the keeper, over the bar. Haaland puts that away. So I do think Manchester City will win it.”

Nketiah hit the post in Arsenal's 1-0 win at Crystal Palace and also missed a golden opportunity as he tried to chip the goalkeeper. He did, however, win the penalty, which Martin Odegaard converted to secure the win for the visitors.