"We try to keep best people here but this can happen" - Pep Guardiola on Omar Berrada leaving Man City to join Manchester United

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has wished Omar Berrada the best after he joined Manchester United as their new CEO. Guardiola said even though they try to keep their best people in charge, the club will move forward without Berrada.

Speaking to the media ahead of the FA Cup clash against Tottenham, the Spanish manager backed Manchester City to find the right replacement for Berrada. He stated that the new Manchester United CEO was an important person at City. Guardiola said (via Metro):

"Well, all I can say personally is I wish him all the best, good luck. So he changes street and not the city. Yeah, he has been an important person for the whole organization, the right hand of [City CEO] Ferran [Soriano]. But he decided for himself to leave, and the club will move forward."

"So we, the club, will find the right way or the right person, or persons, to move forward and do what he has done. We try to keep best people here but it happens. But personally I wish him all the best. We try to keep the best persons and people here but this can happen."

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Berrada but the new CEO's starting date is yet to be decided.

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City wants Omar Berrada to stay despite Manchester United interest

Pep Guardiola went on to confirm that the decision to leave was Omar Berrada's despite Manchester City wanting him to stay. He said:

"When I arrived here eight years ago, especially in this building, to come, not very often, just in the press conferences, but now I come here and I don't recognize one face. Honestly. So people change a lot, move to another job, and new people are coming. I think we wanted [him to stay], the club was so happy with Omar, but he decided for himself to leave and all the best [to him]."

Manchester United have announced that they will announce the starting date for Omar in due course. Patrick Stewart will continue as interim CEO, with Sky Sports claiming he will remain in charge until the end of the season.