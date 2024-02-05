"We've been there before" - Jamie Carragher names his Premier League title favourite with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in the race

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that the title race may have swung in favor of Manchester City after Arsenal's 3-1 win against the Reds on Sunday (February 4).

The Gunners narrowed the gap to two points between themselves and the Merseysiders, who lead the Premier League table. Meanwhile, the Cityzens are five points off the lead with two games in hand.

Mikel Arteta's side have given themselves fresh hope after convincingly beating the Reds at the Emirates. They managed more attempts (15 to 10) and shots on target (seven to one) than the visitors on the night.

However, discussing the title race with fellow pundits Gary Neville and Roy Keane, Carragher said (via Daily Mail):

"They are back in the hunt if you like but if I'm being totally honest, I think today's result is a better result for Man City than is for the Gunners. You said before you think Arsenal might have the edge of Klopp's side and Liverpool are more clinical."

"I think Manchester City will look at the Reds as a big threat in terms of the title because we've been there before and we've got players who've done it before so for me, tonight, I think the biggest winners are Man City."

Last season, it was Arsenal who pushed Manchester City all the way to the Premier League trophy. The Gunners eventually lost out by five points after leading the race for 248 days.

Meanwhile, Liverpool were the last team to beat the Cityzens to the English top flight back in the 2019/20 season.

Gary Neville points out why Arsenal could lose out to Liverpool in title race

Gary Neville

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Arsenal still lack a focal point up top and are not clinical in front of goal despite defeating Liverpool 3-1 at the Emirates.

The Gunners have scored 47 goals this campaign, the fewest for sides in the top five. Meanwhile, the Reds have netted on 52 occasions, the highest in the English top flight.

Claiming that this could be the north Londoners' downfall come the end of the season, Neville said (via Daily Mail):

"I think Arsenal actually when I watched them are a better team than Liverpool. But I think the Reds are more ruthless team. They're more ruthless in the final third. And I think that could just cost them at the end."

Up next for Jurgen Klopp and Co. is a fixture against Burnley at Anfield on Saturday (February 10). The Gunners, meanwhile, travel to West Ham United on Sunday for their next match.