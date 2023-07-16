"We want to bring these qualities to bear in our game" - Aaron Ramsdale lavishes praise on unselfish Arsenal summer signing 

Aaron Ramsdale has lavished praise on his new Arsenal teammate Kai Havertz after his blockbuster signing from Chelsea.

The Blues sold the Germany international to the Gunners last month for a fee of £65 million. The move has divided opinions among observers considering his inability to produce goals at a consistent rate.

Since his £75.8 million to Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen, Havertz recorded 32 goals and 15 assists in 139 appearances during his three-year stay at the club. But according to Ramsdale, the 24-year-old playmaker is more than just goals and assists.

The English custodian told Kicker in an exclusive interview (h/t @karthikadhaigal on Twitter):

"A very good signing. Havertz already has a lot of experience, was captain at Leverkusen when he was very young. He's an international, won the Champions League, scored in important games. He can play in different positions, which helps the team.

Ramsdale continued:

"He's also a tall kid (1.89 meters), so he can help in standard situations, defensively as well, which is not to be underestimated in modern soccer. First and foremost, it's striking how differently he can play. He's so good with the ball at his feet, but at the same time he can be a target player.

He added:

"You can never really rest against him because he's constantly looking for open spaces. On top of that, he's very unselfish and likes to use the wingers or players who come in from midfield. We want to bring these qualities to bear in our game."

Havertz can play anywhere across the frontline, behind the No. 9 and as an attacking midfielder. It remains to be seen where Mikel Arteta uses him in his XI.

Kai Havertz gives verdict on Arsenal's 2022-23 season

Kai Havertz was at Chelsea last season but it seems he was keeping a close eye on Arsenal's situation.

The Gunners led the table for large parts of the campaign but surrendered the top spot to Manchester City in the final few weeks. Talking about the Gunners' nearly-there season, Arsenal's new No. 29 told his new club's official website:

"This club has a big history and last year they were very close. From the outside I always thought they were going to make it and obviously when you are part of the group, you want to achieve the biggest things and that’s one of the goals.

"When you see the players and the talent the team has - they showed last year they have big, big qualities. I just want to come in and be a part of this, play my best and help the team win as many games as possible."

Arsenal last lifted the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season.