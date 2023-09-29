"We will focus on the games, he will do as well" - Erik Ten Hag responds as Manchester United confirm decision on Antony 

Erik ten Hag has revealed that Antony will be back in training at Manchester United on Saturday (September 30). The Red Devils take on Crystal Palace on the weekend and he could be in the Matchday squad if he is fit.

Antony is back in England and is still under investigation for the domestic violence charges. His former partner, Gabriela Cavallin, has filed a case in Brazil, but the investigation is going on in both countries.

Speaking to the media on Friday (September 29), Erik Ten Hag confirmed he was ready to welcome Antony back into his squad. However, he is unsure if the forward can make it back to the pitch against Crystal Palace on Saturday. He said:

"We make the statement, so I refer to the statement. Everything has been made clear in the statement. No, I don't think [Antony's return] is a distraction. We will focus on the games. He will do as well. I think we explained it in the statement, so I will refer to it."

"He will return to training on Saturday. We make the statement so I refer to the statement, everything has been made clear in the statement. We will focus on the games. He will do as well," he added.

Antony last played on September 3 when the Red Devils lost 3-1 to Arsenal.

Manchester United release statement on Antony

Manchester United have confirmed that Antony is back in England and is available for selection. The Red Devils added they were still keeping tabs on the police investigation and were aware of the situation.

The statement read:

"Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has co-operated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so. As Antony's employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed."

It continued:

"This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case. As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse."

Antony had a case dropped against him, but Cavallin claimed she was physically abused and wanted the Brazilian expelled by the Red Devils.