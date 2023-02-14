“When new players arrive, the chemistry isn’t always the best” - Chelsea star Thiago Silva offers opinion on new signings 

Thiago Silva believes new Chelsea signings need time to get on the same page. However, he is confident that the players who have come in will help the team.

Chelsea signed eight players in the January transfer window this season. Joao Felix has arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid, while Malo Gusto is spending the rest of the season on loan at Lyon.

Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Benoit Badiashile have gone straight into the first team, while Noni Madueke has made one start. David Datro Fofana has come off the bench so far, and final signing Andrey Santos is yet to get his work permit.

Speaking to PariMatch about the signings, Silva was full of praise for the recruitment team. However, he admitted that it takes time for the players to get on the same page. He said:

"I think the new signings were well-executed and well thought-out. Of course, when new players arrive, the chemistry isn't always the best at the beginning – it takes time."

Thiago Silva signs new deal at Chelsea

Chelsea made one more important signing for next season when they extended Thiago Silva's contract. The Brazilian has penned a one-year extension, keeping him at the club until 2024.

Speaking after signing the new contract, Silva said:

"I am honestly so happy to continue my career with the Blues. When I signed my first contract here, it was to just do one year. Now it is already the fourth! I could not have imagined that, but really it is a very special moment for me to sign and stay at Chelsea."

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali added:

"We're delighted that Thiago has decided to continue with Chelsea. He's a world-class talent, as he's proven over many years for club and country, and his experience, quality and leadership skills are vital to our vision going forward. We're thrilled he has extended his contract with us and we look forward to more success with him ahead!"

The Blues face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes