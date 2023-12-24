"When you spend that much money you need to be delivering" - Pundit makes claim about Chelsea's poor results this season

Former Crystal Palace forward Clinton Morrison reckons Chelsea need to deliver better results given the amount they have spent on transfers in recent times.

The Blues have reportedly spent over £1 billion on new players since the Todd Boehly-led consortium took over the ownership in the summer of 2022. They spent around £400 million in the recent summer transfer window on the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

However, this hasn't reflected in their performances on the pitch and the results. Mauricio Pochettino's side are 10th in the Premier League, 18 points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand. They have lost seven, won six, and drawn four of their 17 games so far.

Ahead of the Blues' clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Sunday (December 24), Morrison said on Sky Sports (via Absolute Chelsea):

"When you spend that much money you need to be delivering irrespective of the injuries. Chelsea fans thought they would be in the hunt for Europe but that seems a long way off at the moment."

The west London side have lost three of their last five league games. They come into the Wolves clash on the back of an EFL Cup quarter-final win over Newcastle United on penalties.

Romeo Lavia named in Chelsea's Matchday squad for the first time

The Blues have had to deal with numerous injuries throughout this season to key players. One of them was summer signing Romeo Lavia, who has yet to make his debut for the club.

Chelsea beat Liverpool to sign the midfielder from Southampton for a reported fee of £58 million. However, an injury has kept him out of action until now. Mauricio Pochettino has named Lavia amongst the substitutes for their clash against Wolves on Sunday.

The Belgian midfielder impressed for Southampton last season despite their eventual relegation. Having arrived from Manchester City last summer, he made 34 appearances for the Saints and also registered one goal and one assist.

Lavia is joined by Christopher Nkunku on the Chelsea bench for the Wolves clash. The French forward also arrived in the summer from RB Leipzig but remained out of action due to a knee injury until last week.

Nkunku was on the bench in their 2-0 win over Sheffield United. He played 21 minutes in their EFL Cup win over Newcastle, scoring in the penalty shootout as well.

