"Who wouldn’t want to go to a massive team?" - PL star admits he would love to move to a 'big 6 club' like Arsenal or Chelsea

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey recently opened up about potentially moving to a big club like Arsenal or Chelsea in the future.

Bailey impressed during his three-and-a-half-year stint at Bayer Leverkusen, where he registered 39 goals and 26 assists in 156 appearances. This prompted Aston Villa to sign him for reportedly €32 million in the summer of 2021. He has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 94 games for them.

Bailey was recently asked on Let's Be Honest podcast about potentially joining a big club like Arsenal or Chelsea. He replied that if an opportunity arrives, he would find it tough to turn it down, saying (via Metro):

"You have big teams in England, they call themselves the big six. The Arsenal’s and the Chelsea’s.

"It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League and I am right now. Who wouldn’t want to go to a massive team? Especially coming out of Jamaica, do you know how big that is for the country? Especially being who I am as well."

He added:

"It would shine more light and that has been my focus whenever overseas. It is to use my platform to be able to shine light on the country and the young talents. It’s difficult for us Jamaicans to even dream about making it to Europe."

Bailey did, however, stress that he is currently happy at Aston Villa and is focused on the remainder of the season, saying:

"‘I don’t know how to answer that question but I’d just have to see in the moment. I’ve really been enjoying my football and I’m really focused on Aston Villa, having one of the best seasons of my career.

"You never know in football but I’m comfortable and happy where I’m at. I just focus on one thing at a time."

Bailey has been phenomenal for Villa this season, contributing 12 goals and 11 assists in 40 games across competitions. He has helped them be in the fourth spot in the Premier League with 10 games to go. Villa have also reached the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals, where they will face LOSC Lille.

Arsenal and Chelsea could engage in another Mykhaylo Mudryk type transfer battle: Reports

Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in January 2023 and was even close to joining them. However, his €100 million price tag deterred the Gunners and he eventually joined the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk.

As per Tutto Juve (via The Boot Room), the two London rivals could again be in a battle for a Shakhtar player in the summer. Goergiy Sudakov, who inherited Mudryk's No. 10 shirt at the Ukrainian side has impressed Arsenal and Chelsea. The attacking midfielder has scored five goals and provided two assists in 24 games across competitions this season.

However, Shakhtar have put in a €100 million release clause in his contract. This could be a problem for Chelsea, who are dealing with a potential Profit and Sustainability breach. Hence, Arsenal would have a big advantage if the two clubs battle for Sudakov.