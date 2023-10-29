"Worst lineup I've seen this season", "Ten Hag's lost the plot" - Manchester United fans react as club reveal XI to face Manchester City

Manchester United fans reacted in disbelief after the club revealed the starting XI for the 191st Manchester derby against Manchester City on Sunday, October 29, at Old Trafford.

The two football powerhouses are stepping onto the battleground fresh from Champions League triumphs. United edged past FC Copenhagen with a 1-0 win, while City dispatched BSC Young Boys in a decisive 3-1 victory.

Erik ten Hag's team narrowly secured a win in their previous Premier League match away against Sheffield United, thanks to Diogo Dalot's moment of brilliance. United's frontline, seemingly bereft of zest, has been misfiring in recent weeks as the members of the back four have come up with crucial goals.

Along with the disappointing attack, United have conceded far too many goals this season - 13 in just nine Premier League games. The Red Devils' lack of defensive solidity will surely entice Erling Haaland and Co.

However, the Cityzens haven't exactly been at their best either. Their own defensive record has taken a hit recently, failing to secure a clean sheet in six consecutive matches across all competitions. Still, this smudge on their stat sheet hasn't doused the fervor among City fans who are brimming with confidence.

The Manchester United fanbase, on the other hand, is less than optimistic. Twitter has been ablaze with their dissatisfaction and apprehension, with one declaring after seeing the line-up:

"Ten Hag's lost the plot."

Another fan said:

"Worst lineup I've seen this season."

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Mason Mount receives Ten Hag's praise but no starting spot in Manchester United's derby lineup

Erik ten Hag's praise for Mason Mount in the lead-up to the Manchester derby has left fans scratching their heads. This is because the £60 million summer acquisition is conspicuously absent from the starting XI.

In the pre-match press conference, Ten Hag extolled Mount's virtues, stating:

"I think in every game, our game would benefit from Mason Mount. I don't have any concern to line him up. He did come on in a lot of games, he started in a lot of games. In the last game [against Copenhagen] he didn't [play], but definitely he is one we consider for Sunday because he has abilities to be very helpful against City."

The curious absence is all the more bewildering considering Mount's substantial price tag and Ten Hag's glowing endorsement of the midfielder's skills. It is true that Mount's direct contributions to Manchester United's goals have been minimal, with his lone assist coming in a Carabao Cup match against Crystal Palace.

However, his potential impact on the game, as described by Ten Hag, would presumably warrant a starting position against City. The English midfielder will be looking to make an impact from the bench if gets the opportunity.