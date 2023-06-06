"Would be a great signing" - Manchester United star urged to make bold move to Newcastle United by John Barnes

Liverpool legend John Barnes has urged Harry Maguire to leave Manchester United this summer. He believes the English centre-back would be a great signing for Newcastle United.

Erik ten Hag retained Maguire's status as the club captain this season, but reduced the defender to a bench role at Manchester United. Maguire made 31 appearances for the Red Devils this season, with 15 of them coming off the substitutes bench.

Speaking to India Betting, Barnes claimed that Maguire should make the bold decision of leaving Manchester United this summer. He said:

“I think Maguire can have a better time at Newcastle. I think so. Because of course, you look at him when he plays for England and of course Harry always plays and Gareth Southgate loves him in the team.”

The Liverpool legend added that Newcastle United would be the ideal destination for the 30-year-old defender:

“It just hasn’t worked for him at Man Utd and once it doesn’t work, it’s going to be difficult for the fans to back him. Once he’s got this perception, no matter how well you do for England or elsewhere, it will be difficult for him to do that at Man Utd. I think Maguire would be a great signing for Newcastle. He’s English, he’s a main player for the national side and he’d be a good signing for Newcastle if it comes off.”

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has Sven Botman and Fabian Schar as his main center-backs and is unlikely to break the pair for Harry Maguire to start.

Manchester United legend tells Harry Maguire to leave Old Trafford

Former Red Devils centre-back Jaap Stam also believes Harry Maguire should leave Manchester United this summer. He said that the defender needs to be playing regularly and does not think Erik ten Hag trusts him.

Stam was talking to BET365 when he claimed that it was time for Maguire to consider quitting Old Trafford and moving to a side where he can play regularly. He said:

“If I was Maguire, looking at him and how it’s working out for him, or how it’s going this season, I would have said [he should leave], and I think that’s best for him as well because he needs to play. It seems like Ten Hag doesn’t always believe in Maguire. I think the best thing to do is to go somewhere where you can play week in, week out.”

Inter Milan were interested in signing Maguire on loan in the January window, but Ten Hag blocked the move as per CalcioMercato. Tottenham have shown interest this summer, as per The Telegraph, after Harry Kane recommended him to the club's hierarchy.

Poll : 0 votes