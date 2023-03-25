"Would be perfect for them" - Agbonlahor urges Liverpool to sign 26-year-old midfielder along with Jude Bellingham this summer

Former England striker Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Liverpool to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves along with Jude Bellingham this summer.

Jurgen Klopp's side have seen a major slump in form this season and are destined to finish the season trophyless. Quite understandably, various reports claim that the Reds could be looking for a major overhaul this summer.

The midfield has hurt Liverpool this campaign and the Merseyside giants are believed to be looking for a significant overhaul in the area.

Former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor has urged the Reds to sign Wolves skipper Neves along with their primary target Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham.

The former England forward has also insisted that Klopp's side should look to sign three midfielders this summer. He told Football Insider:

“I think Liverpool could do with three midfielders. Getting him [Neves], Bellingham and another would be perfect for them this summer. He’d be a great signing."

Agbonlahor has insisted that the Merseyside giants are in desperate need of refreshing their midfield if they are to challenge for the Premier League title anytime soon.

“It will hit them in their pocket, for sure, but they’ve got to do it. They need a fresh midfield if they want to get anywhere near the Premier League title again. It’s as simple as that.”

Neves, 26, has been a key player for Wolves since his £15.8 million move from FC Porto back in 2017.

The Portugal international is currently the skipper of the Midlands side and has led them by example. Neves has scored five goals in 33 games for the Molineux-based side this season despite his team's struggles at the wrong end of the table.

However, with his deal set to expire in the summer of 2024, he is widely tipped to make an exit from the Midlands side.

Manchester United interested in Liverpool target

Manchester United are reportedly looking to hijack arch-rivals Liverpool's move for Jude Bellingham in the summer. This is if the takeover from the Qatar consortium goes through.

As reported by Football Insider, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad is a huge fan of the England international and wants him to be his first signing at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid and Liverpool have been strongly linked with the signature of the Borussia Dortmund starlet for a long time now. Bellingham has scored 10 goals and made six assists in 34 assists across competitions this season.

The Bundesliga giants are looking to keep the midfielder beyond this season and have set an asking price of €150 million.

