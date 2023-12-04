"Would still like to keep him until the end of the season" - Journalist claims Arsenal are unlikely to sell 25-year-old outcast in January

Reputed journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Arsenal are unlikely to sell Aaron Ramsdale in January, despite the fact that he has dropped the pecking order of Mikel Arteta. Jacobs has insisted that Mikel Arteta will be against the idea of letting Ramsdale leave in mid-season.

Jacobs has also claimed that despite the fact that David Raya has taken over from Ramsdale as Arsenal number one, there could be a way back for the Englishman to the starting XI. It has been suggested that Ramsdale could be used if Raya's form drops or the Spaniard gets injured.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport, as quoted by TBR Football:

“I’m also told that if Arsenal have their way, they would still like to keep him until the end of the season for depth, and because, despite Raya being the number one, they just don’t see a great deal between the two goalkeepers. So, they believe that Ramsdale has all the qualities to play and step in when needed, whether that’s a congested fixture calendar, an injury, or a drop in form to Raya."

However, Jacobs also claimed that Ramsdale could have a big say in his future and could force a move away, making Arteta helpless.

He added:

"So, Arteta doesn’t want to lose Ramsdale, but players will always have their say, too. The longer it goes on where Ramsdale is sitting on the bench, the less happy he will be and the more likely it will be that other clubs come calling.”

Following Raya's arrival on loan from Brentford in the summer, Ramsdale has been restricted to just eight appearances across competitions this season.

He last appeared against Brentford last month, with Raya ineligible to face his parent club, but failed to take his chance. He had a few shaky moments and almost conceded a very cheap goal early in the match, if not for a decisive Declan Rice clearance.

Ramsdale joined the Gunners in 2021 from Sheffield United for an initial fee believed to be in the region of £24 million. He has kept 32 clean sheets in 86 games so far while conceding just 95 goals.

Journalist makes incredible claim on £120m-rated Arsenal transfer target

Reputed journalist Dean Jones has said that Arsenal can have their own version of Erling Haaland if they can sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

The Nigeria international has emerged as one of the most coveted footballers in the world following his exploits with the Naples side.

Jones said that Osimhen would be the ideal number nine for Arsenal if they had to end their long wait for the Premier League title. He told Give Me Sport:

“I think Osimhen would be the type of striker that could cement Arsenal's claim for a title challenge, just because of that goal reliability that I don't feel they've got. I look across their front line, and you just haven't got that obvious goal source week in and week out that it's going to take typically to win a league title. Osimhen has got that. He's got that pedigree, he's got that panache, he’s got that hunger."

However, Jones has ruled out the possibility of a January move because of his price tag of £120 million.

He said:

"I think having him would give them something that they are currently lacking. He could be like their version of Erling Haaland. But signing him halfway through the season will be difficult, and if he's £120m, it's virtually impossible."

Osimhen has been excellent since joining Napoli in a club-record €70 million deal in 2020. He has so far scored 65 goals in 113 games for the Serie A giants and played a key role in their Scudetto win last season.