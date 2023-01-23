“You’ll still be Spurs” – talkSPORT presenter delivers brilliant response to Tottenham fan after Arsenal beat Man United

talkSPORT pundit Laura Woods is a well-known Arsenal fan. She roasted a Tottenham Hotspur fan on Twitter after the Gunners' 3-2 home win against Manchester United on January 22.

The Gunners registered a comeback win at the Emirates, leaving fans across the globe, including Woods, elated. The talkSPORT presenter reacted to the win on Twitter, writing:

"Wow. Such a bloody massive win!!! Unbelievable."

A fan named Daniel White commented on the post:

"Can't wait to see this fall from grace, going to be epic!!"

Woods, however, absolutely burned the fan with his answer. She said:

"We could have the biggest fall from grace in history, but you’ll still be spurs…"

White, though, stayed resilient, claiming that he would take a fifth-place finish for his team. This is if Erling Haaland scores an injury-time winner for Manchester City on Matchday 38 to snatch the title away from the Gunners. He replied:

"We will and of course that hurts but we're used to it. Give me 5th and a last minute Haaland goal on the final day to win the title and I'd take it!"

Coming back to the game between Arsenal and Manchester United, it was a barn burner. Marcus Rashford broke the deadlock in the 17th minute with a thunderbolt from well outside the box.

Eddie Nketiah, however, leveled proceedings in the 24th minute, heading in from an exquisite Granit Xhaka cross to cap off a stunning team move.

Bukayo Saka was in his element once again as the youngster scored a spectacular goal from outside the box to give the Gunners the lead. This was Saka's third goal in three consecutive appearances against Manchester United

While Lisandro Martinez equalized for the Red Devils soon after, Nketiah struck again in the final minute of regulation time to seal the win for Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal now have 50 points after the first half of the league season

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Arsenal have now earned 50 points in their first 19 games of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Mikel Arteta hailed the team's performance so far as he said after the Manchester United win (via the Gunners' official website):

"Extraordinary, I would say! It doesn’t get much better than that, that’s the reality. I think we deserve the points that we have, I think we have played well enough to win most of the matches, but the reality as well is that we still have a lot of things that we can get much better at, attacking and defending in transitions, in set-pieces and that’s the aim."

Arsenal will next face Manchester City away in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday, January 27.

