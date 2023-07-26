“You meet coaches like Mikel Arteta and realise you don’t know anything” - Arsenal summer signing makes honest confession

Arsenal's summer signing Declan Rice has expressed his admiration for Mikel Arteta following his high-profile transfer from West Ham United earlier this month.

Arteta's side parted with a club-record fee of £105 million to onboard Rice. Since then, he has featured in both of their pre-season friendly games this month — the 5-0 win against MLS All-Stars and the 2-0 loss against Manchester United.

Rice spent 10 years at West Ham and guided them to the UEFA Europa Conference League title last season. A move to the Emirates will now allow him to feature in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in his career.

The move will also entail playing under Arteta, who was one of the finest technical midfielders in the Premier League during his heyday. His first-hand knowledge of the sport as a player has allowed him to become one of the finest up-and-coming managers around.

Speaking about getting to train under the Spanish tactician, Rice said, via @iemadAFC (h/t @karthikadhaigal on Twitter):

"I really see football in a completely different way now.. You think you know football growing up when you play, but you meet coaches like Mikel Arteta and you realize you don't know anything."

Arteta puts a lot of emphasis on the technical ability of his players. Having come through Barcelona's academy, he played for Arsenal under Arsene Wenger and later served as Pep Guardiola's assistant manager at Manchester City.

Arteta has championed the cause of trusting youngsters in the Gunners' starting XI and likes his team to play entertaining, attractive and attacking football.

Declan Rice opens up on 'surreal' Mikel Arteta meeting after Arsenal transfer

Declan Rice, 24, is expected to be a regular starter in Mikel Arteta's XI at Arsenal from the get-go.

Rice recently sat down with Bukayo Saka for an interview on the club's YouTube account. Recalling his first meeting with Arteta after signing for the Gunners, he said, via the Evening Standard:

"When I signed I was speaking to the manager and when we were stood there looking out from the box, it was so surreal. What a stadium and we're very lucky to play our home football there. Last year, the place was crazy with the atmosphere and the fans."

The England international could play in Thomas Partey's role, whereby he sits in front of the centre-backs. He can also play in a double pivot at the base of the midfield.

Much will depend on how Arteta wants to use him at Arsenal. The Spaniard has shown in recent seasons that he isn't blindly loyal to one formation and can switch it around as per the need.