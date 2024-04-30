“You’ve done f**k all all season, get up and dance” - Jamie Vardy appears to tell Leicester City teammate during Championship title party

After securing the Championship title with Leicester City, Jamie Vardy appeared to have told off teammate Wanya Marcal during the celebrations.

The Foxes beat Preston North End to reach 97 points and mathematically guarantee their title win, as second-placed Leeds United have 90 points. It was long-time striker Jamie Vardy who scored two goals for Leicester, with Kasey McAteer adding one more to make it a comprehensive win.

The celebrations were in full swing, as the Foxes have returned to the Premier League after a year away. However, while they cheered each other in the dressing room, Vardy could be heard speaking to Wanya Marcal. He appeared to tell the midfielder (via SPORTbible):

"You've done f***all all season, get up and dance.”

Marcal has played just three matches in the Championship for Leicester this season, with one goal to his name. He has also played two games in the League Cup.

Jamie Vardy, on the other hand, has enjoyed a more successful campaign, scoring an impressive 18 goals in 34 Championship games for Leicester City.

Jamie Vardy speaks about Leicester City's promotion and potential retirement plans

The long-time English striker has been one of the most important players in Leicester City's history, joining them in 2012 and quickly becoming their star forward.

Vardy notably helped them get promoted to the Premier League in 2014 before leading the charge as they won the title in 2016. He has also won the FA Cup with the Foxes in 2021.

Leicester City crashed out of the Premier League last season, getting relegated to the Championship and Vardy has been their top goalscorer, leading them back to top-tier football.

In a conversation with Sky Sports after their promotion was guaranteed, he said (via SPORTbible):

“It’s thoroughly deserved and I’m just glad we’ve had 5,000 here tonight to come and celebrate with us. The fans are massive. It’s not like it’s 20 minutes up the road. It’s a night game and to come out in those numbers, all still here now and wanting to celebrate.”

He added:

“If you let them, they’d be here on the pitch with us! It’s great to do it. We can celebrate this tonight but now we’ve got another target which is 100 points on Saturday so we’ll make sure we celebrate that tonight and we’ll go again on Saturday where we get to celebrate with all the home fans.

The 37-year-old striker was also asked about his retirement, to which he responded:

“Listen, I’m not ready to hang the boots up yet. The legs feel fine and I feel as fit as I ever have so we’ll just see what happens.”

Jamie Vardy will be looking to keep his side in the English top flight after Leicester City return to the Premier League next season.