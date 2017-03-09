Neymar lives up to his bet of two goals against PSG

Neymar showed again why he is the man for a big occasion.

Neymar gesturing at his teammates

What’s the story?

Neymar reportedly had bet with his teammates that he’ll score two goals against PSG, as reported by the radio show Que t'hi jugues two days ahead of Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain. The left winger lived up to his promise on a glorious night at Camp Nou by scoring two goals, one via the penalty spot and one via a world-class free kick in the dying minutes of the game.

In case you didn’t know..

Paris Saint-Germain were the odds on favourites to win the Champions League last 16 tie against Barcelona, as no team had come back from a four-goal deficit from the first leg in the knockout stages of the European Cup or the Champions League. But, Barcelona, as they tend to do, did the unthinkable and won the return leg a staggering 6-1 and ultimately winning the tie 6-5 on aggregate.

The Heart of the matter

Neymar has been previously seen taking responsibility in big games, with both Barcelona and Brazil. During the world cup in Brazil, almost a whole country’s expectations were on his young shoulders, and he reveled in them.

The Brazilian single headedly pulled Barcelona through to the next round scoring two goals and assisting the last minute winner from Sergi Roberto. Given that, Lionel Messi had previously taken and scored a penalty in regulation time, it takes a brave man to take the ball of probably the best player in the history of football.

Reactions

Twitter celebrities and experts reacted to the win.

Barca shock win up there with Brexit, Trump win, last super bowl win. Lessons? Never give up in life + u need a Neymar, not Ozil in ur team — Mohamed Wehliye (@WehliyeMohamed) March 9, 2017



Neymar had the time to go chill after that win!





Neymar chilling with Lewis Hamilton after Barcelona's magnificent comeback. #FCB pic.twitter.com/5sQrBK1w3Y — VAVEL (@VAVEL) March 9, 2017

Neymar: the man of the moment. pic.twitter.com/TjmNyqFbDE — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 9, 2017

Sportskeeda’s Take

There are many who would have lost hope after that first leg drubbing at PSG (Arsenal *cough*), but it kind of shows the mentality of the Brazilians the way he bet with his teammates.

Far from giving up, he was thinking of scoring and more importantly winning. That holds him in good stead, especially with the kind of expectations a top sports person has to deal during their career. The next Ballond'Or winner?