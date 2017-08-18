Neymar 'one more player' for PSG boss Emery

Neymar might be the world's most expensive footballer but he is just like anyone else in the Paris Saint-Germain squad to Unai Emery.

by Omnisport News 18 Aug 2017, 19:53 IST

PSG forward Neymar in training

Unai Emery hopes to help Neymar become the world's best player at Paris Saint-Germain but insists he is treated like any other member of the squad.

The Brazil star enjoyed a promising debut following his world-record €222million move from Barcelona, bagging a goal and an assist as PSG made it two wins from two in Ligue 1 with a 3-0 victory at Guingamp.

Neymar is set for his first outing at Parc des Princes against Toulouse on Sunday, having watched PSG beat Amiens 2-0 on the opening day of the season after being presented to the crowd prior to kick-off.

Head coach Emery has no doubt the 25-year-old brings extra quality to the team but says their way of playing is not likely to change.

"His arrival is important. A lot of fans want to see him but he needs some peace and quiet, too," he told a news conference.

"He is one more player in the squad. We make the most of his qualities but nothing changes in everyday life.

"He's a young player who wants to get better here. We want to help him become the best player in the world.

"Neymar brings something more with his change of pace, he gives more quality in one-against-one situations. But we have the same idea as last year: to have control of the ball.

"We want to be stronger than last year. The team started well. I try to create a good mentality, to make sure we have good physical preparation. The title is our primary goal this season."

Emery went on to wish good luck to midfielder Blaise Matuidi, who is set to join Serie A champions Juventus in a €20m deal.

"We were very happy with him," said Emery. "He was looking for a good opportunity. He chose to take that with another team. There are young players, like [Christopher] Nkunku or [Adrien] Rabiot, who can replace him."

Emery confirmed Lucas Moura will miss Sunday's game with an ankle problem, while Grzegorz Krychowiak sat out training on Friday and is unlikely to be involved.

The former Sevilla boss hopes to have Marco Verratti back from a knock, though, and has encouraged the Italy star to improve his contribution to PSG's attack.

"Verratti is still very competitive. He puts his distinctive mark on the team's play, but I'm looking for him to bring more to our play, especially in attack," he said.

"I want him to have a stronger presence in the opposition's penalty area and I want him involved in more goals than last season. He is an extremely important player for us."