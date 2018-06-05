Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Poland FA head: Hurt defender Glik will not play in WCup

Associated Press
05 Jun 2018
AP Image

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland defender Kamil Glik will not play in the World Cup after he hurt his shoulder, the head of the national football association said on Tuesday.

Zbigniew Boniek tweeted in Italian: "What a bummer, @kamilglik25 is hurt and will not go to the Mundial."

Glik, who is one of the pillars of Poland, injured his left shoulder during training in Arlamow on Monday. His manager Jaroslaw Kolakowski said he was traveling to Nice to see a doctor. He didn't rule out Glik's World Cup participation.

But Poland team doctor Jacek Jaroszewski said the 30-year-old Glik's situation was "bad." He has damaged "structure that stabilize the collarbone" and that his recuperation will take at least six weeks.

The final decision will be made on Thursday, after Glik has seen a specialist, Jaroszewski told a news conference.

Boniek's tweet in Polish said "It is painful when players leave us due to injuries .. but we have to play the best we can. We will fight to the last."

Marcin Kaminski of Stuttgart is considered to be Glik's replacement.

Poland's first Group H match is on June 19 against Senegal in Moscow.

