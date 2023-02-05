PSG 2-1 Toulouse: 5 Talking Points as the Parisians come from behind to secure the win | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Toulouse 2-1 in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, February 4.

The Parisians entered this game after suffering a few bumps in the road in their last few games. They won two, lost two, and drew one of their last five in the league, allowing Marseille and RC Lens to temporarily close the gap down. Christophe Galtier's problems compounded when Kylian Mbappe suffered an injury and was ruled out of the game.

Toulouse, on the other hand, have steadily been climbing up the Ligue 1 table over the past few weeks. They entered this contest in good form, having won four and drawn one of their last five in the league.

Toulouse made a strong start to the game and played the initial exchanges on the front foot as they looked to stun PSG. They were successful in their endeavours as Branco van den Boomen handed the visitors a deserved lead after 20 minutes. However, their advantage lasted merely minutes.

Carlos Soler set up Achraf Hakimi, who applied the finishing touches to restore parity between the teams after 38 minutes. Despite dominating possession 63-37 in the first period, PSG could only go into the break level at 1-1 with Toulouse.

Lionel Messi handed PSG a perfect start to the second half as he scored within 13 minutes of the restart. Hakimi turned provider for his side's second goal, setting up the Argentine to make it 2-1 after 58 minutes. Both managers then turned to their respective benches as they looked to alter the proceedings of the game.

Toulouse put together decent spells of play in the second period and were much more effective in front of goal, hitting the target four times. However, they were met with a determined Gianluigi Donnarumma, who made four stops in the second half alone. PSG held onto secure the win.

On that note, here are the five talking points from the game.

#5. PSG are slow in the attack without Mbappe and Neymar

Both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. were unable to make it to the Parisians' squad for their game against Toulouse due to injuries. Messi started alongside Hugo Ekitike as the striker, while Vitinha was pushed up into attacking midfield.

These modifications took a toll on the speed and efficiency with which PSG attacked and it showed. It took longer than usual while transitioning from defense to attack, allowing Toulouse to defend their movement off the ball much better.

#4. Vitinha had a poor game in attacking midfield

Vitinha, who is usually deployed as a deep midfielder, was forced to start as an attacking midfielder due to PSG's injury concerns. He struggled throughout the game, giving the ball away cheaply and failing to settle into a rhythm.

He played two accurate passes and won just one of his eight duels. He attempted three shots but hit the target just once.

#3. PSG are severely short on options off the bench

With Renato Sanches hobbling off inside the first 15 minutes of the game, PSG's injury list continues to grow. What's worse for the Parisians is that most of their senior squad is out injured.

Sanches joins Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, and Neymar on the treatment table. Meanwhile, Marco Verratti missed the game due to suspension.

#2. The Parisians have a tough run of upcoming games

Following this win, PSG's lead at the top of the Ligue 1 summit has increased to eight points, having played a game more than second-placed Marseille. However, the two teams will lock horns twice in the space of just two weeks later this month - two games which will potentially decide the title race, as well as who finishes second.

Things don't get much easier for the Parisians in Europe as they also have a double-header against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 during February-March.

#1. Lionel Messi is absolutely timeless

With Neymar and Mbappe missing, the Parisians were expected to severely miss two of their primary ball-carriers in the final third. However, Messi took the responsibility of leading the offense on his shoulders and helped his team win.

The diminutive maestro was active with the ball at his feet. He attempted six shots but hit the target just once and also hit the woodwork. He completed six of his eight dribbles and also won eight duels in a complete performance. The icing on the cake was the goal he scored in the 58th minute, which turned out to be the winner.

