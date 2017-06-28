Ranking 5 of Chelsea’s most expensive signings

Where do some of Chelsea's most expensive signings rank?

Fernando Torres never quite had the impact Chelsea had hoped for

Transfer windows are as integral as they get. They allow clubs to sign players that help them win titles, make a statement and can even mean the difference between staying up or getting relegated. Whilst the value of the signing is best gauged on the pitch, it is the big-money signings that make the most headlines. If they go well, great, if they don’t, then… well.

Ever since Roman Abramovic bought Chelsea, he hasn’t been shy to spend lavishly. His quest for glory ensures that his team have some of the finest players in the world and he is willing to spend in order to achieve that.

As usual, some of his big-money deals didn’t have the impact as one would have hoped, while some others went on to seal their place as club legends. So here we are, ranking Chelsea’s five expensive signings from the worst to the best.

#5 Fernando Torres – £50 million

When you sign a player for £50 million from a rival club, making him your most expensive purchase of all time, it usually creates a lot of controversies. So Fernando Torres to Chelsea was always going to cause a storm—and it did. Liverpool fans were infuriated with the Spanish striker and some say that it was their curse that stopped him from being the elite striker for Chelsea like he was with the Reds.

But that’s all voodoo stuff, the truth is something we can never know. At Liverpool, Torres was one of the most feared strikers in the world. Half a chance inside the box and bang! Goal! Indeed, he had a great record with the Reds, scoring 81 goals in 142 appearances for them.

However, Chelsea should have known better. Torres was already struggling to find his feet and scored only nine goals in 26 games for Liverpool in the 2010-11 season before being bought by Chelsea in the January transfer window.

What happened after that was nothing less than piteous. At first, the Liverpool fans enjoyed it, but even they felt sympathy towards him during his final years at Chelsea. He could only manage 45 goals in 172 games for the Blues before being shipped off on loan to Milan and then to Atletico Madrid on a free transfer, which makes him the worst signing in the history of Chelsea.