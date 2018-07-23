Ranking the top 8 signings made by Liverpool in the last 10 years

Liverpool got these three for a combined fee of a little over £100 million.

Over the last decades, Liverpool has made some questionable transfers. But there has not been a mass shortage of really good deals in the transfer market for the Reds. It has been a staple for many years, for Liverpool to buy up-and-coming talent and nurture them on their way to becoming world beaters. However, the downfall of the club meant that the players who grew at Anfield would end up seeking other clubs to achieve a certain standard of success. It is Jurgen Klopp's job now to ensure that Liverpool remains consistent and ambitious to ensure the futures of all the best talent at the club.

This year though, Liverpool have really spent big money. They broke the world record fees for both, a defender and a goalkeeper while other moves involving close to £45 to 50 million each being confirmed over the course of the previous twelve months. Only now have the Reds started splashing the cash. Over the years, Liverpool has had a conservative approach to transfers and would help in the development of the players they signed. There are, of course, some exceptions. Brendan Rodgers spent ridiculous amounts of cash in 2014 as a reaction to Luis Suarez moving to Barcelona and it backfired.

Jurgen Klopp's approach is an excellent one, one which has really made Liverpool the force it has become once again. He has a certain set of targets and he won't move from them. If he cannot get them in one transfer window, he will wait for the next one. This kind of patience is rare in football and it has helped Liverpool reach the Champions League final. Klopp has not made a monumentally bad transfer for the Reds and will predictably be heavily featured on this list. These players are ones who have come in and made an impact at Anfield, impacting them positively and could potentially spur the Reds on to further success.

Here are eight of the best Liverpool transfers in the last ten years but first, some honourable mentions.

#8 Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk

Despite only joining the club in January, Virgil van Dijk has become the backbone of the Liverpool defence. But honestly, it should not come as any surprise. Jurgen Klopp was adamant that the big Dutch was the answer to all of Liverpool's centre-back problems and tried to get him last summer. He eventually arrived in the winter for a whopping £75 million, a world record fee for a defender. It seemed like a risk but Klopp was so sure of this signing.

He would be proven right as van Dijk has literally transformed the entire Reds defence over the course of the second half of last season. He played a key role in the inspiring run to the Champions League final as Liverpool defended heavy leads against Manchester City and Roma. Another reason why he is already so adored by the Kop faithful is the fact that he scored a late winner on his debut against Everton in the FA Cup third round.

His overall strength and technique with the ball have revitalized the Reds and it showed significantly as they comfortably finished in the Premier League top four. There was a considerable improvement shown by Dejan Lovren as well, who did not enjoy the best of seasons before van Dijk joined the club. His confidence showed as he was part of the Croatian team that reached the World Cup final. van Dijk looks set to play an even bigger part this season as the Reds will look to pose a title challenge. And for that, your defence needs to be in top form.

The former Celtic and Southampton defender is set to be the backbone of the Liverpool defence for many years to come. He is also a possible candidate for the captain's armband as he has already shown to be a big leader on the field for the Reds.

