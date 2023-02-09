Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus have reportedly contacted more than 50 clubs as they aim to launch a new version of the European Super League (ESL).

The three European giants are currently at the forefront of creating a new competition that could see them boycott the existing UEFA Champions League.

Recall that talks of launching the European Super League were crushed in 2021, after clubs were threatened with being banned by UEFA. However, the trio of Real Madrid, Juventus, and Barcelona haven't given up on the idea.

Meanwhile, recent reports by the ESL backers have now revealed that the proposed tournament will be a multi-division competition, comprising 60-80 teams.

It was also revealed, as seen in the Telegraph, that there will be no permanent members, and a minimum of 14 games will be played per club, each season.

The announcement also revealed that the proposed European Super League is a solution to the current financial issues facing teams in Europe.

It also sighted the dominance of the Premier League clubs who are currently dominating the European market due to their financial muscle.

Since the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, most football clubs around the world have been financially affected. It has limited their spending in the transfer market.

However, that hasn't been the case for the Premier League teams, as they have continually been backed financially due to their various lucrative television rights.

Meanwhile, the format of the proposed new Super League has been kept a secret by Real, Barcelona, and Juventus, who are the major protagonists.

It is still not known how the original 60-80 teams would be formed. Also, no details yet on how the teams would eventually drop out of the proposed competition in order to make way for new clubs.

Recall that the previous format for ESL in 2021 initially did offer permanent membership to its founding clubs. Some of which were top Premier League teams.

The first six English teams involved were Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur. However, all six teams withdrew their support for the formation of the proposed Super League following protests from fans.

"It is the clubs that bear the entrepreneurial risk in football" - Bernd Reichart hits out on UEFA amid plans to launch the European Super League

The chief executive of A22 which is a Madrid-based sister company of the Super League (ESL), has called out the European football body UEFA.

According to Reichart, clubs have no say in the running of competitions being organized by UEFA, despite them bearing the risk factors. In his words,

"It is the clubs that bear the entrepreneurial risk in football. But when it comes to important decisions, they are too often forced to stand idly by from the sidelines as the sporting and financial foundations run under their hands.

He continued:

"Our talks have also made it clear that it is often impossible for clubs to raise their voices publicly against a system that uses the threat of sanctions to prevent opposition."

This comes in the wake of the proposed launch of the Super League (ESL) which is currently being spearheaded by Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus.

