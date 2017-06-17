Rumour: Real Madrid to announce signing of Atletico Madrid star next week

Barcelona were also keen on signing the defender

17 Jun 2017, 17:34 IST

What a signing!

What’s the story?

Zidane wanted a young defender in the squad and with his sights on building a team for the future, he identified Theo Hernandez as the ideal one.

Now, Real Madrid are set to announce the signing Theo Hernandez next week according to The Express. The player reportedly underwent his medical last month and has been waiting for his unveiling.

The defender had a £26.2m release clause in his contract, and Los Blancos triggered it. Atletico Madrid had no voice in the transfer as the player too was keen on moving to Bernabeu.

In case you didn’t know...

Hernandez, whose brother and father have represented Los Colchoneros has been in Atletico's youth system since 2008. He has never played for their first team, but he established himself in Spain's top flight with a loan move to Deportivo Alaves last season.

Theo Hernandez (R) in action vs Neymar

Barcelona and Real Madrid were both interested in signing the left-back. The Catalan giants met his release clause and even met with the player’s agent Manuel García Quilón in Soria.

However, the 19-year-old decided to snub interest from Barca and join Los Blancos. He is seen as the ideal long-term replacement for Marcelo.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are set to finally make the signing of Theo Hernandez official by unveiling him next week. He is set to become the first player to move from Atletico Madrid to Real Madrid in 17 years.

The last player to move directly between the derby rivals was Santiago Solari in 2000. The Argentine midfielder joined Los Blancos immediately after Atletico got relegated that season.

The sight of losing one of their hottest prospects in the shape of Hernandez will bring back painful memories for the Atletico faithful, and it's board. Raul was also spanned up by Real Madrid in a similar fashion, and he went on to become their club legend.

What’s next?

Theo Hernandez will not be making his way into the starting XI straight away. Marcelo is still in his prime and will be their #1 left-back for another 2-3 seasons at least.

The main reason he is being signed is his talent and also the need for a back-up to Marcelo. Fabio Coentrao was playing the backup role so far, but he's reportedly set to be sold this summer.

Author’s Take

It's a surprise that Theo has decided to join Real Madrid from Atletico. His father played for the Red and Whites while his brother, Lucas Hernandez, is still a part of the Atletico side. He's going to get a lot of stick from Colchoneros when he appears against them or any time they meet him on the street.