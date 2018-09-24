Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Manchester United and Manchester City eye €110M rated Premier League midfielder

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
610   //    24 Sep 2018, 19:51 IST

Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Wolves' midfielder, Ruben Neves is under the radar of City and United

What's the story?

According to the British outlet, The Times (via BristolLive), both the clubs from Manchester are eyeing a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers's star midfielder, Ruben Neves.

Amidst the consistent interest of top European clubs including Manchester United and Manchester City, Wolves have put a price tag of €110 Million for the defensive midfielder.

There are speculations over Paul Pogba's future in the Old Trafford linking him with Juventus and FC Barcelona.

United would have to pay the highest ever premier league transfer-fee in order to bring Neves to the Theatre Of Dreams in order to replace Paul Pogba.

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola is believed to be a big admirer of the 21-year-old midfielder and might battle United for his signatures.

In case you didn't know...

Neves is a Portuguese midfielder who played for FC Porto until 2017. EPL side Wolves paid a club-record fee of €16 million in order to sign the player in 2017.

The Portuguese prodigy played a vital role for Wolves in their championship success, last season. He scored six league goals and was selected in the PFA team of the year.

The defensive midfielder has signed a new five-year deal with the EPL side two months ago. Wolves have no plans to let him leave, however, if their demand is met, they'll open the gates for the biggest transfer in Premier League history.

The heart of the matter

The top six sides from the EPL are looking to further enforce their squad. With the new midfield signings for City, Liverpool, United and Chelsea, their midfield is doing a brilliant job except for United. Things can get even worse if Pogba chooses to part ways with the club.

In order to compose their midfield, Jose Mourinho might consider signing the Portuguese International, however, his price tag seems a problem.

Neither City nor United would like to pay a hefty amount for the Wolves midfielder when they have other options from Europe within the same price range.

However, Pogba's departure might change everything and United may have to splash money to keep going.

Rumour rating/Probability: 3/10

The above-mentioned source is not reliable enough when it comes to football transfer. However, it looks highly unlikely that either of the clubs would be willing to spend 110 million euros on Neves.

Video:

What's next?

Manchester City's squad looks complete already with the arrival of Riyad Mahrez. However, Pogba's uncertain future with United seems a problem.

It looks highly unlikely that the transfer would take place with such a hefty fee.

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
