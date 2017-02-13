Ronaldinho believes Gabriel Jesus will replace Lionel Messi as the world's best player in the future

The 19-year-old has made an instant impact since arriving at Manchester City

by Rohit Viswanathan News 13 Feb 2017, 15:54 IST

Is Jesus destined for greatness?

What’s the story?

Manchester City have a real gem on their hands in Gabriel Jesus and he has already been tipped for great things by one of Brazil’s greatest ever exponents. The 19-year-old has already managed 3 goals in his first three starts but more impressively has displaced the one man City fans thought was undroppable, Sergio Aguero.

His heroics have led many to believe he could be one of the best in the world in a few years time but Ronaldinho feels he can go one better. Speaking in an interview with the Mirror he said, “Manchester City have a very special player with Gabriel Jesus,' Ronaldinho told the Mirror. Maybe even, in the future, the best player in the world. At the moment it is Messi. I have always said I think one day it will be Neymar. But at 19, in the future, it can be Gabriel. He has all the abilities to make that happen.”

Jesus will be crucial if City are to secure a top-four spot this season. The Manchester based club were going through a slump in January but have been buoyed by the teenager’s introduction.

In case you didn’t know…

Jesus was signed by City in the summer but only joined the first team in January after completing his last season with Palmeiras helping them win their first title in 22 years. Jesus also scored on his debut for Brazil during a 3-0 win.

The heart of the matter

The level at which Lionel Messi plays is almost unfathomable. Not many players in the history of the game have been so consistent and so prolific for a prolonged period of time. The likes of Pele, Maradona and Johan Cruyff come to mind.

To find a player who could be as good as the Argentine is difficult and probably even impossible. Neymar who has been tipped to be the most likely player to replace Messi in the future as the world’s best might not find that path as easy as before with the emergence of his countryman.

What’s next?

Gabriel Jesus has just started out with life in the Premier League but there is now, even more expectation on his shoulder because of his impressive form. Sergio Aguero is not going to be happy with a place on the bench so Jesus will have to perform at a consistent level over the remainder of the season if he wants to keep his place in the team.

Sportskeeda’s take

Jesus might become one of the best forwards in the world but it is very unlikely we will see him reach the level of Messi. in fact it might be some years before a player will be as good as the Barcelona legend