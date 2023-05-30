2 European clubs want to sign Real Madrid star this summer - Reports

A sense of unrest permeates Real Madrid's inner sanctum as a duo of European clubs are reportedly set on securing one of Los Blancos' stars this summer, as per Fichajes. Nacho, the player under the spotlight, is currently contemplating his future after reportedly showing no response to Madrid's contract renewal offer.

Nacho, a cherished figure amongst Real Madrid's fan base and a distinguished member of the squad, now finds himself standing at a crossroads.

At the ripe age of 33, the possibility of leaving the club seems more plausible than ever. In spite of his status and the sentimental aspiration of concluding his career with Madrid, his departure from the Santiago Bernabeu looms large. As the summer draws near, the scenario of Nacho's exit becomes clearer and more likely.

Reports from MARCA (via Fichajes) suggest that his last appearance at the Santiago Bernabeu could be this coming Sunday, in a clash against Athletic Club. This suggests a stark and poignant reality, with Nacho possibly stepping onto the familiar turf for one last time as a Madridista.

Inter Milan have emerged as a potential suitor, but this time they face stiff competition. The Italians are seemingly not alone in their pursuit of the esteemed defender. Villarreal, last-minute contenders, have thrown their hat into the ring.

The giants of Castellon aim to augment their squad with Nacho's addition, presenting a formidable adversary for the Italian giants in the race for the player's signature.

Both clubs, with their rich history and evident ambitions, present a befitting stage for the seasoned veteran, a stage where he could potentially enjoy more prominence than what he's been accustomed to in recent times.

Real Madrid have their sights set on Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino

Liverpool FC v Aston Villa - Premier League

Roberto Firmino is reportedly on the radar of Spanish giants Real Madrid, who are contemplating snapping him up on a free transfer this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano (via GOAL), Firmino, who is set to part ways with Liverpool this summer, is part of a narrowed-down selection of four or five forward targets on Los Blancos' wish list.

Firmino has already been linked with a move to Barcelona, Real Madrid's arch-nemesis, stirring up whispers of a tantalizing prospect.

Additionally, Serie A powerhouses Inter Milan and AC Milan are also reportedly keeping a close eye on the striker's situation, as are clubs from Major League Soccer.

Behind the scenes at the Santiago Bernabeu, internal debates over the potential acquisition of Firmino are in full swing. The Brazilian, with the sands of his Liverpool contract trickling down to their last grains, will decide on his future when he leaves Anfield on June 30.

Poll : 0 votes