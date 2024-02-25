3 PL clubs interested in signing Chelsea star, player not keen on leaving the club - Reports

According to HITC, Conor Gallagher could leave Chelsea this summer with three Premier League clubs, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and West Ham United, interested in signing him. However, the report also claims that the English midfielder has no interest in leaving Stamford Bridge.

Gallagher's current contract will expire in the summer of 2025 and the midfielder hasn't yet been offered a new deal. This situation has reportedly piqued the interest of Tottenham, Newcastle, and West Ham, who value the player and are interested in his services.

The 24-year-old has played in 34 games this season for the Blues, scoring three goals and providing six assists across all competitions. He has already made it clear that he would like to continue his career with the Blues.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, Gallagher said (via HITC):

“There’s another year-and-a-half left on my contract and I absolutely love playing under the manager. Playing almost every game has been incredible and that’s all I’ve ever wanted... I just want to keep playing as much as I can for Chelsea, keep trying to improve the club and try to be successful at Chelsea. That’s the plan for sure.”

Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino also had words of praise for Conor Gallagher. Speaking to BBC Sport earlier this month, he talked about the midfielder's importance to the team in different areas of the pitch. Pochettino said (via HITC):

“He is always trying to compensate in every situation, in offensive and defensive situations. It’s priceless to have a player like him.”

Fabrizio Romano pours cold water on Aaron Ramsdale to Chelsea rumors

In recent weeks, there have been rumors about Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer. However, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has denied these reports, saying (via CaughtOffside):

"Despite more Ramsdale to Chelsea stories, there is nothing to report at this point, to be honest. In January when we had rumours on Ramsdale and Chelsea I was told: no interest."

Romano concluded by stating that the Blues aren't currently looking for another goalkeeper. Todd Boehly and Co. have spent over £1 billion since they bought the club, and will need to be careful about falling foul of PSR or FFP rules.

Aaron Ramsdale, for his part, has been locked out of his starting line-up position since Arsenal signed Brentford goalkeeper David Raya on loan last summer. The Gunners are reportedly looking to make the Spaniard a permanent player, which could see Ramsdale leave the Emirates Stadium in due course.