AC Milan want to signing Barcelona star for free in the summer - Reports

AC Milan are interested in signing Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti on a free transfer this summer, as per Italian outlet CalcioMercatoWeb (h/t SPORT).

He struggled for regular playing time and did not feature in more than 14 La Liga matches in each of his past three seasons at the club. Umtiti, as a result, was allowed to join Lecce on a season-long loan last summer.

The French centre-back has gradually begun to impress for the Serie A side, featuring in 10 of their past 11 league games. AC Milan are impressed by his physical conditioning and are willing to move for him this summer.

However, they want a free transfer and are hoping that Umtiti's contract at Barcelona is terminated at the end of the campaign. His current deal expires in the summer of 2026.

AC Milan don't have a shortage of options at centre-back right now. Manager Stefano Pioli has Malick Thiaw, Pierre Kalulu, Matteo Gabbia, Fikayo Tomori, and Simon Kjaer at his disposal.

Barca paid €25 million in transfer fees to Olympique Lyonnais to sign him in the summer of 2016. But there is a possibility that they could prematurely terminate his deal to get him off the wage books.

There is interest in the 31-cap France international from Ligue 1. A strong finish to the season could see several offers on the table for the Barcelona loanee.

It remains to be seen if any of these teams will be open to paying a fee for the 29-year-old if Barca ask them to do so.

Barcelona manager wary of Manchester United duo's quality ahead of Europa League clash

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has lavished praise on Manchester United stars Raphael Varane and Casemiro.

The French centre-back joined the Red Devils a year before Casemiro's arrival at Old Trafford. The two spent eight years together as teammates at Real Madrid, winning four Champions League trophies among other titles.

They are now set to face old foes Barcelona once again in their new colors. The first leg of the UEFA Europa League round-of-32 clash ended in a 2-2 draw at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Speaking ahead of the return leg later today (23 February), manager Xavi Hernandez said at a pre-match press conference [h/t Manchester Evening News]:

"I would say both are really important. Passion, and mentality, they are used to this kind of games. With this kind of players with experience, they are making the difference for the team."

