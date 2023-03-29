Arsenal are increasingly confident about beating Chelsea and Manchester United to the signing of West Ham United star Declan Rice this summer, according to The Evening Standard.

The Gunners are on course to win their first Premier League title since the 2003-04 season. They sit atop the table with an eight-point lead over Manchester City with ten games left to play.

Arsenal's hierarchy do not intend to rest on their laurels and are keen to build on the foundation set by Mikel Arteta. Planning for the summer transfer window is already underway, with an elite midfielder at the top of their wishlist.

It has been evident for a while that West Ham captain Rice is the north London giants' top target for the summer. According to the aforementioned source, they're growing in confidence about acquiring his services.

Apart from the Gunners, Rice is also the subject of transfer interest from English giants Chelsea and Manchester United. However, Arteta's side are positive that they can convince the player to join them.

Winning the Premier League and securing UEFA Champions League qualification could be more than enough to lure Rice to Arsenal. The club's growth under Arteta also makes them an attractive proposition for the midfielder.

It's worth noting that the England international is in the final two years of his deal with West Ham. The Irons are slowly coming to terms with the fact that he could leave this summer, as he has already rejected multiple contract extension offers.

The Hammers previously demanded a whopping sum of £150 million for Rice. However, they could be forced to lower their demands due to the player's contract situation.

According to The Daily Telegraph in January, West Ham could sanction a transfer for the midfielder for £70 million. Such a sum should be feasible for the Gunners, who hope to sign him ahead of the likes of Manchester United.

Why are Arsenal in better position to sign Declan Rice?

Declan Rice has often been linked with a return to his boyhood club Chelsea in recent years. There was a strong feeling that he could seek a reunion with close friend Mason Mount at Stamford Bridge.

However, Mount's own future at the London club is uncertain. as things stand. Chelsea have also had a disastrous season and risk missing out on UEFA Champions League football next term.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have made significant progress since being taken over by Erik ten Hag last summer. However, Arsenal are optimistic that they can beat the Red Devils to Rice's signature.

Poll : 0 votes