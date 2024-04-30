Arsenal and European giants among clubs interested in signing Barcelona teenager in the summer - Reports

According to Caughtoffside, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing 18-year-old Barcelona La Masia academy player Brian Farinas.

Farinas, 18, currently plays as a central midfielder for Barca's under-19 team. He hasn't yet made an appearance for the club's senior team. Farinas began his career at his hometown club CD Benicarlo. He also spent time at Villareal before joining La Blaugrana's ranks in July 2018.

Farinas is a highly-touted prospect of the La Masia academy. However, his future at Barcelona is uncertain as the midfielder sees his contract run out at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Farinas, as a result, could be sold. Arsenal's interest could make the player tempted for a move to north London, where he could continue evolving under Mikel Arteta. The Spanish manager is looking to get his next set of stars ready as the likes of Thomas Partey and Jorginho are now in their 30s.

Apart from the Gunners, Borussia Dortmund are also interested in striking a deal. Dortmund have a knack of being home to highly totued young players. The player's agent, meanwhile, is reportedly aware of both club's interests and wants a deal to proceed.

Arsenal and Barcelona expected to lock horns for Martin Zubimendi again this summer: reports

As per football.london, Arsenal and Barcelona could once again lock horns for Martin Zubimendi this summer. The Real Sociedad midfielder is one of the best pivots in world football.

Last season, Barca were heavily linked with a move for the Spain international as they looked to sign a replacement for Sergio Busquets. However, the club's financial situation complicated the matter.

However, with Xavi staying at the helm next season as well, La Blaugrana could once again pursue Zubimendi this year. The Gunners are also interested and a transfer tussle between the two European giants might take place.

Zubimendi, meanwhile, has made 45 appearances for the Basque club this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist. He is contracted with Sociedad until the end of the 2026-27 season and has an estimated market value of €50 million.