Arsenal interested in signing Bundesliga star in January after key player picked up injury in recent PL fixture - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to enter into the race to sign VfB Stuttgart defender Waldemar Anton in the January transfer window after an injury blow. The Gunners have been left short-handed at the back after Japanese star Takehiro Tomiyasu picked up an injury during their game against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.

Mikel Arteta has had to deal with his fair share of injuries this season, losing key personnel at various points of the season so far. Captain Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Fabio Vieira are among their players who have spent time on the sidelines through injury.

The Gunners defeated Wolves 2-1 at the Emirates at the weekend, but their fans were apprehensive after seeing Tomiyasu limp off in the closing stages. Arteta described it as a precaution at the time, but the Japan international was missing in action when his side faced Luton Town on Tuesday, December 5.

As per Team Talk, Arsenal have decided to target one of the stars of the Stuttgart show in the Bundesliga this season, Anton. The Stuttgart captain has played in every game for his side, who sit third in the Bundesliga this season.

Waldemar Anton has two years left on his contract with the German club and has opened talks with the club over a contract extension. The 27-year-old is versatile as he can play as a centre-back or full-back, and his form has caught the eyes of the two sides above Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

Anton has multiple suitors this season, including Premier League sides West Ham United and Aston Villa. Arsenal will look to pursue a deal for the German defender, as they look for a solution to their thin squad.

Tomiyasu is now set to miss the next four to six weeks of action, having picked up a calf injury, leaving his manager with a headache. The former Bologna man had played himself into the starting XI in place of Ben White before his recent setback.

Arsenal face looming defensive crisis

Arsenal lost summer signing Jurrien Timber to injury in the first game of the season and have now seen Tomiyasu suffer the same fate. This leaves them without two key defenders for their depth and leaves their squad in a fragile state.

The Gunners are now left with only Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ben White, as well as wantaway star Cedric Soares as their full-back options. Arteta has devised a means of playing Jakub Kiwior at left-back against Luton but has no right-back cover.

Arsenal failed with their title bid last season after losing William Saliba to injury for the last stretch of the season and will be wary of similar failings. The Gunners must find a way to recruit into their full-back positions or risk falling apart this season.