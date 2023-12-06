Arsenal interested in signing player previously linked with a move to replace Declan Rice at West Ham - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha who was recently linked with a move to replace Declan Rice at West Ham United. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Gunners have already had an internal discussion about the Portuguese.

The north London side have had a very promising start to the new Premier League season and currently lead the title after 15 games. Despite that, they remain keen to bolster their squad in the winter transfer as they plan to go all out for the English crown.

Rumors recently claimed that the Londoners are interested in signing Fulham's Joao Palhinha. West Ham failed to sign him as a replacement for Declan Rice in the summer. Romano has confirmed that Arsenal indeed have the player in sight.

“What I can confirm about Palhinha, this was around the media in the recent days, is that there are also English clubs interested in Palhinha. One of those clubs is Arsenal," the Italian said on Kick.

“It is true that Arsenal appreciate the player. There are some people at the club who consider Palhinha a very good player. It’s one of the players they discussed internally," he added.

Despite the Gunners' interest, Romano highlighted two factors that could prove to be problematic in their attempt to sign Palhinha. According to the Italian, the player's age (29) could be an issue while his valuation of £70-80 million represents another stumbling block. He said:

“[But] There are two issues – the first one is the age, he’s not a super young player. I think next year he will be 29. Also, the price. Arsenal cannot spend that amount of money, something like £70-80 million on one more midfielder after spending the big amount of money they invested on Declan Rice.”

Arsenal spent over £200 million during the summer transfer window on the likes of Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz. This makes it difficult for them to splash another figure on transfers in the winter as they'll be careful to remain in compliance with FFP rules.

Who else could Arsenal sign in the winter?

Apart from Joao Palhinha, the north London side are still being linked with a host of players ahead of the winter transfer window. At the top of their wishlist is Brentford's Ivan Toney who has been linked with the club over the last couple of weeks, per Football.London.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is another name that has appeared in rumors recently. The likes of Douglas Luiz and Jeremie Frimpong have also been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent weeks (via Football.London)

That said, the Gunners could also see a couple of players depart in January. Most notable is Aaron Ramsdale, who has been backed by many to seek greener pastures after losing his spot to David Raya in the starting line-up.