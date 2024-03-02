Arsenal interested in signing Turkish defender, will monitor star in Turkish League fixture - Reports

Arsenal are planning to watch Ferdi Kadioglu, a 24-year-old Dutch-born defender, who plays for Fernabache. The Gunners are said to be interested in signing the versatile defender, and to that end, their scouts are set to watch him play in a Turkish league game.

This is according to a report in Turkey from publication Star (via Hard Tackle). The report has revealed that the Gunners want to see how well he plays before deciding if they will make a move for him come summer. Playing 36 appearances, Kadioglu has scored two goals and provided three assists this season.

If Arsenal are able to get him, the versatile full-back may have to compete with Oleksandr Zinchenko for the left-back spot. The Gunners need to improve their squad depth as they look to partake in four or more competitions each season.

The club also need to dig into the transfer market, with players like Kieran Tierney potentially on their way out. However, they will be hoping that Ferdi Kadioglu is up to par to play at the Emirates Stadium before pushing to sign him this summer. The 24-year-old will also be looking to meet or exceed the expectations of the onlooking scouts.

Arsenal defender Ben White reveals Mikel Arteta's plan for tactical fouling in 4-1 win against Newcastle

Mikel Arteta gave his team specific instructions for tactical fouling in their 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United last weekend. This was revealed by Ben White, who shared Arteta's plans during an interview with The Sun.

Arteta asked the defender to put his focus on Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, who might have caused Arsenal some trouble on another day.

Ben White said (via Sport Bible):

“Before the game we have instructions of how they are going to do well and what processes they have to be able to hurt us. Anthony Gordon was one of them. My job was to stop him rolling inside so I had to get as tight as possible, otherwise foul him. He’s going inside if not."

Ben White explained further:

“Every game, normally the winger is the best player, so it’s always a challenge and I have to do my homework and try to stop him. I know I’m not going to stop everyone and I know I’m not the best one-v-one defender but I know I can do things to help the team in game situations against their winger.”

It certainly played a part in Arsenal's win against Newcastle, as well as their recent impressive form. The Gunners have won six games in a row in the Premier League, and will be looking to make that seven when they face Sheffield United this weekend.

