Arsenal keen on signing two Real Madrid players as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster squad - Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Brazilian winger Rodrygo Goes and Ukrainian shot-stopper Andriy Lunin from Spanish giants Real Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Spanish outlet Sport reported last week that the Gunners had contacted Real about the 23-year-old forward, with fellow Premier League side Liverpool also said to be interested in a potential move.

Earlier this week, Defensa Central reported Arsenal's interest in Lunin, claiming that the club are ready to pay £17.2 million for the play in July. In a separate report, the outlet also said that the Gunners will consider signing him on a free transfer in 2025 if they fail to strike a deal in the summer.

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid for €45 million in 2019 from boyhood club Santos. He initially struggled to find his footing at the Santiago Bernabeu but has now established himself as an important player in Carlo Ancelotti's squad.

The winger has bagged 13 goals and eight assists in 41 games this season (50 goals and 40 assists overall in 206 games for the club).

Lunin had been a serviceable backup to main goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois since his arrival at the club in 2018. However, after the Belgian suffered a season-ending injury at the start of the 2023-24 campaign, the Ukrainian stepped in and has proved his worth, keeping 10 clean sheets in 23 appearances.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has openly claimed that he will sell the Ukrainian should he request a move away from the club. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the club's position on the keeper, in a recent post on X, writing:

"Real Madrid have prepared new contract proposal for Andriy Lunin. Current deal expires in 2025 but Real definitely want him to stay."

Expand Tweet

Real Madrid will understandably not want to part ways with Rodrygo either, having recently tied him to a new contract until 2028, which contains a €1000 million release clause.

"Who wouldn't want to?" - Aston Villa star sends message to Arsenal

Aston Villa star Leon Bailey has sent a message to top Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, stating that he is ready to take the next step in his career.

Talking to the Let's Be Honest podcast, Bailey detailed how he would love to join a top-six Premier League side, saying:

"You have big teams in England, they call themselves the big six. The Arsenals and the Chelseas, for example. It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League and I am right now. Who wouldn't want to go to a massive team? Especially coming out of Jamaica, do you know how big that is for the country? It would shine more light and that has been my focus overseas."

Bailey is enjoying a fruitful 2023-24 season for Aston Villa, helping them make a potential push for Champions League qualification. He has bagged eight goals and eight assists in 27 league games, and at 26, he is in the prime of his career.

With his contract expiring in 2027, a move to the Emirates Stadium could be tricky. However, should Arsenal make a move for Bailey, he would greatly improve the Gunners' attacking depth.