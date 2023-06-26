Arsenal leapfrog several European giants in race to sign attacker dubbed Turkish Lionel Messi: Reports 

Arsenal have reportedly leapfrogged several European giants in the race to sign highly-rated Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler. As reported by Football 365, the Gunners are well-placed in the heated race for the youngster regarded as 'The Turkish Messi'.

Arda Guler has been making waves in Fenerbahce colors at a very young age. The 18-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best prospects in Europe right now and has quite naturally attracted a lot of suitors.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, and Newcastle United have all been named as admirers of the teenage sensation. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the youngster is available for just €17.5 million this summer.

Guler joined Fenebahce's youth side from Gençlerbirliği in 2019 and made his debut in 2021 at the age of just 16. He has not looked back since and has become a key player for the Turkish giants. He has also been capped four times for Turkey.

He made 35 appearances for the Yellow Canaries last season, netting six goals and providing seven assists. A left-footed midfielder who is most comfortable as a number 10, Guler has also played as a number eight as well as a wide playmaker.

According to Football 365, Arsenal are interested in a deal for the teenage prodigy but could face competition from the likes of Barcelona and Ajax. It has also been claimed that Fenebahce are looking to convince Guler to stay for at least another season at the club.

Arsenal are expected to bring in Kai Havertz from Chelsea as their first signing of the summer. The Gunners have also been heavily linked with both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal's pursuit of PL star

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Kai Havertz's future as the German edges closer to an Arsenal move. The transfer guru has claimed that the versatile attacker has already completed the first part of the medical tests ahead of a move to the Emirates.

Havertz is now waiting for the contracts to be signed between Chelsea and Arsenal. Romano further suggested that the deal from Chelsea's end is expected to be completed by the end of this week.

Mikel Arteta's side agreed a deal worth £60 million plus £5 million in add-ons for Havertz last week. It looks like a matter of time before he joins the north London giants as their first signing of the summer.

Havertz has been quite average for Chelsea following his £72 million move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020. He has so far made 139 appearances in a Chelsea shirt, scoring 32 goals and providing 15 assists in the process.

