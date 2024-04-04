Arsenal and Manchester United keen on €115 million-rated PSG target who could be forced to move this summer - Reports

According to The Sun, Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian midfielder is rated at €115 million and has a reported release clause of €100 million. Guimaraes, since joining Newcastle United back in January 2022 for a reported €35 million, has so far made 99 appearances for the Toons, scoring 13 goals and providing 13 assists. He has made 42 appearances this season, scoring thrice and providing seven assists.

However, due to Newcastle's struggling FFP situation, they could be forced to sell Guimaraes in the summer. The 26-year-old defensive midfielder has attracted the interest of several top European clubs. A source said (via The Sun):

"Newcastle face an uphill battle to face Bruno Guimaraes in the summer. He's one of the best midfielders in the world and has been on the radar of PSG for more than a year."

The source claimed that PSG won't mind meeting Guimaraes' release clause. Eddie Howe, despite wanting to keep the player, could be forced to sell due to FFP issues.

While Arsenal and Manchester United are also reportedly interested, the source said PSG consider Guimaraes top of their wish list:

"They've been tracking bruno for a long time and it's no secret that he's top of their wish list."

Guimaraes is currently contracted with the Tynesiders until the end of the 2027-28 season. A player of his profile could severely enhance any club's midfield.

Mason Mount was close to joining Arsenal before moving to Manchester United - Reports

Mason Mount joined Manchester United from Chelsea for a reported £55 million in the summer. However, according to reports, the attacking midfielder was also in talks with Arsenal and Liverpool.

He reportedly was particularly close to joining the Gunners with Mikel Arteta even telling his coaching team in January 2023 that the Englishman would move to the Emirates.

Mount eventually moved to United and has had an injury-plagued first season. He scored his first goal for the club on March 30, during the 1-1 Premier League away draw against Brentford.

