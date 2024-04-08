Arsenal prepared to break the bank for Real Madrid superstar, €110 fee mooted: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a €110 million offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga in the upcoming summer transfer window.

As per DefensaCentral, Mikel Arteta is keen to sign French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, as he looks to replace the likes of Jorginho and Thomas Partey at Emirates Stadium. The Frenchman joined Real Madrid in September 2021 for a reported transfer fee of €31 million from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.

Since joining the Santiago Bernabeu outfit, Camavinga has made 132 appearances for the side, bagging two goals and six assists.

However, the 21-year-old's versatility has made him a top transfer target of several European clubs. Despite being a central defender, Camavinga has also played as a full-back for Los Blancos.

Eduardo Camavinga's transfer to Emirates can be crucial, as most of their players, such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba are under 25.

However, the Frenchman is expected to become a lynchpin in Carlo Ancelotti's side as Luka Modric is expected to depart the Santiago Bernabeu. As a result, the La Liga giants are unlikely to let the young Frenchman go despite strong interest from Arsenal.

Real Madrid veteran defender to leave the club in summer: Reports

Spanish defender Nacho Fernandez can reportedly leave the Santiago Bernabeu outfit in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per Spanish publication MARCA.

Fernandez, who is a Real Madrid academy product, has been at the club for almost two decades. The Spanish defender has played 353 matches for Los Blancos, scoring six goals and providing nine assists.

This season, Nacho Fernandez has been a regular in Los Blancos' first team due to the injuries of David Alaba and Eder Militao, making 32 appearances.

However, the La Liga giants are currently in talks with LOSC Lille's Leny Yoro, who's currently having a breakthrough season in Ligue 1. The Frenchman has made 37 appearances for Lille this season, also bagging three goals. Moreover, he has been a part of Lille's starting line-up in 26 matches in the ongoing campaign.

