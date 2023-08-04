Arsenal preparing £86m blockbuster offer to sign Serie A superstar - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a sensational offer in the region of £86 million for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to reports via Football365.

The Gunners have been one of the top spenders in this summer's transfer window and are not showing any signs of slowing down as of yet. Mikel Arteta's side have already splashed out well over £200 million to bring in the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber.

The Spanish tactician is keen on adding more names to the squad before the window shuts. Arsenal are discussing a move for Brentford's shot-stopper David Raya, having offered a bid in the region of £20 million plus add-ons.

Arsenal are now prepared to go a step further in launching a blockbuster offer for Serie A sensation Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgia international is currently regarded as one of Europe's hottest wingers following his remarkable 2022-23 campaign with Napoli. The 22-year-old registered 14 goals and 17 assists in 43 games across competitions as they went on to clinch their first Scudetto title in 33 years.

The Gunners are believed to be plotting an offer in the region of £86 million in a bid to tempt Napoli into parting ways with Kvaratskhelia this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Arteta's men will succeed in their attempt to land Kvaratskhelia. He could possibly form a lethal attacking partnership with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka at the Emirates next season.

Mikel Arteta labels Arsenal striker's injury as a 'big blow' to his side

The Gunners were handed a major blow ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season, as striker Gabriel Jesus picked up a knee injury during the preseason.

The injury is expected to sideline the Brazil international for a couple of weeks as confirmed by head coach Arteta. He also revealed that Jesus' recent injury was related to his previous knee injury which ruled him out for a lengthy period last season.

The Arsenal manager also added that the recent setback will be a 'big blow' for his side. About Jesus' recent knee injury, Arteta told Sky Sports:

"He's had some discomfort in his knee that caused him some issues so they had to go in. It's not something major but he's going to be out for a few weeks."

He added:

"It's a big blow because we had him back to his best, especially with the way he played against Barcelona and he was in good condition but unfortunately we lost him."

Arsenal will next face Premier League champions Manchester City on August 6 in the FA Community Shield.