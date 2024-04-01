Arsenal remain interested in £50 million-rated Barcelona and Bayern Munich target - Reports 

Arsenal remain interested in Martin Zubimendi, who has also been linked with clubs like Bayern Munich and Barcelona, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Zubimendi, currently at Real Sociedad, is regarded as one of the best pivot midfielders in the world. Barca had reportedly identified the Spain international as Sergio Busquets' replacement but a move in the summer didn't materialize. The Gunners were also linked with a move for Zubimendi.

Romano has now reported that Arsenal remain interested in the player. He further claimed that had Xabi Alonso decided to join Bayern next season, Zubimendi would have been one of his top targets. Barcelona, though, are reportedly quiet about a potential transfer at the moment.

Zubimendi,25, has been a key player for Real Socedad this season, making 42 appearances across competitions. He has scored four goals and has provided an assist.

The Spain international is contracted with the Basque club until the end of the 2026-27 season. He has an estimated market value of €50 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Arsenal interested in Barcelona loanee Joao Cancelo: Reports

Following his Joao Cancelo, since his summer loan move to Barcelona from Manchester City, Joao Cancelo has become a key player for Azulgrana. He has so far made 33 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and providing as many assists.

Cancelo's future at the club, however, continues to remain uncertain. Given Barca's current financial situation, it's unclear whether they have the spending power to make Cancelo's loan move permanent.

According to BVM Sports, Arsenal and several Saudi Pro League clubs have emerged as reported admirers of the Portugal international. Current Gunners' boss Mikel Arteta worked closely with Cancelo during his spell at Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's assistant.

Arteta reportedly could influence the full-back to move to north London. According to GOAL, Manchester City are expected to ask for around €30 million to sign Cancelo in the summer.