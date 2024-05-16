Arsenal set to face competition from PL rivals for £68m rated superstar - Reports

Newcastle United have joined Arsenal in the race for Barcelona star Raphinha's signature. According to GiveMeSport, the Magpies are keen on signing a winger and will challenge the Gunners for the Brazilian.

Mikel Arteta's side were previously interested in the attacker when he was at Leeds United in 2022. He could leave the Camp Nou just two seasons after joining La Blaugrana from Leeds in a deal worth €55 million. He starred for Leeds in their stint in the Premier League, bagging 17 goals and 12 assists across two seasons.

Despite Raphinha's disinterest in leaving the club, with financial troubles mounting, Barcelona could look to cash in on the 27-year-old. He has 10 goals and 12 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions for the side. The Blaugrana have placed a price tag of £68 million on the player.

He could serve as a quality back-up to Bukayo Saka at Arsenal, who has played close to 4000 minutes of action in this campaign as well as the last. Having been used at left wing by the Catalan giants this season, the Brazilian could also replace Gabriel Martinelli there for the Gunners.

Should he join Newcastle, he would be a fantastic addition as they've used the likes of Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron at right wing this season. Combining him with Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak could form a potent attacking trio for the Magpies.

Journalist Dean Jones added that Tottenham Hotspur have also expressed an interest in the player. With a lot of intrigue around him, Barcelona could look to cash in on him in the summer.

Arsenal express interest in signing Bundesliga star: Reports

Sesko has starred for RB Leipzig.

Arsenal are the frontrunners to sign Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko. According to The Telegraph, the Gunners are keen on bringing the 20-year-old attacker to the Emirates after his impressive stint with RB Leipzig.

After joining the German side from Red Bull Salzburg last summer, Sesko has played a key role in their push for a top-four spot. He has 17 goals and two assists in 41 appearances across competitions this season. However, Arteta's side are expected to face competition for his signature, with Manchester United and AC Milan also in the running.

Arsenal will be looking to add reinforcements in the central attacking slot after disappointing play from Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah this season. The Brazilian has suffered from injuries and has bagged just four Premier League goals in 26 games this season. Meanwhile, Nketiah has contributed five goals in 27 league appearances, making an addition at centre-forward a priority for the side.