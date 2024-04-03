Arsenal set to join Manchester United in race to sign MLS star as replacement for 25-year-old star: Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing goalkeeper Patrick Schulte from Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Columbus Crew, as per Daily Mail (via Team Talk). The Gunners are said to be considering offloading Aaron Ramsdale, who is no longer their first choice in goal.

David Raya took over as Arsenal's No. 1 from Ramsdale upon his arrival on loan from Brentford. The Englishman is thus eager for more game time. Moreover, his inconsistency and lack of playing time have resulted in mistakes in his limited opportunities.

Newcastle United are reportedly eager to have him and make him their No. 1 goalkeeper. If Ramsdale eventually leaves, Arsenal will need to recruit a backup and have identified Patrick Schulte as a potential replacement.

With Columbus Crew, Schulte has made 66 appearances, giving up 79 goals while maintaining 19 clean sheets. The Gunners have both taken notice of his performances, but they are not the only ones interested in his services.

According to another report from TeamTalk, Manchester United are monitoring Schulte to be prepared in case their backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir decides to leave. The Turkish goalkeeper has managed to play only one game for the Red Devils this season.

Arsenal and Manchester United interested in Porto defender - Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Porto left-back Wendell, who has only begun to receive recognition for his on-field abilities. He has made 26 appearances for Porto this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

His performances in Portugal have now earned him a berth on Brazil's national squad, while increasing interest in his services from the Premier League, according to Fichajes (via Sportsmole). Gunners observed Wendell closely during their Champions League encounter against Porto.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly planning to bolster their defence, particularly at left-back. Moreover, the Gunners are said to be ready to consider selling Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko if they get the right price.

The Red Devils' interest in Wendell is understandable as they have been dealing with Luke Shaw's injury concerns and Tyrell Malacia's unavailability throughout this season.

