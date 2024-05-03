Arsenal set to make striker with €50m release clause their priority transfer target for the summer window - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly made RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko their priority target for the summer as they look to bring in a new number nine. As claimed by Football Transfers, the Gunners have set their sights on the Slovenia international and are no longer interested in Alexander Isak.

Arsenal were previously interested in Isak as per the aforementioned report but are now having second thoughts about the Newcastle United star. They are understood to be uninterested in getting into a bidding war for the Sweden international.

RB Leipzig attacker Sesko has now emerged as the top target because of his style of play which is a lot similar to that of Kai Havertz. The German's recent spell of form while being deployed as a false nine has made Mikel Arteta consider a move for Sesko.

The 20-year-old only joined RB Leipzig last summer in a deal worth €24 million from sister club Red Bull Salzburg. He has been a key player for the Bundesliga giants this season having contributed with 15 goals and two assists in 39 games. Sesko boasts a frame of 6 feet 5 inches and is a well-rounded striker who gets heavily involved in build-up play.

The youngster has a release clause of just €50 million which is considerably lower than other options they were previously exploring. Newcastle United are reportedly set to demand more than €120 million for Isak while Victor Gyokeres is reportedly set to cost €100 million.

Former Invincible Premier League winner with Arsenal slams Mikel Arteta's decision

Arsenal icon Jens Lehmann has slammed Mikel Arteta for the goalkeeper situation at the club. The former German international has claimed that the Gunners boss didn't need to sign David Raya despite having Aaron Ramsdale who hardly put a foot wrong.

Eyebrows were raised when the north London giants brought Raya on loan from Brentford last summer. They also included the option to make the deal permanent for a £27 million fee which looks likely to be triggered in all likeliness.

Ramsdale started the season as the first-choice between the sticks but eventually fell behind Raya in the pecking order. Arteta has kept his trust in the Spaniard despite the 28-year-old being prone to errors. The invincible Premier League winner with Arsenal said:

"I never ever understood the Ramsdale decision. If you have a good, brave English keeper at a big English club doing well and then you bring in a Spanish guy who’s never played for a big club at that level – it just doesn’t make sense.

"The keeper is the most important position in the team. If I were Ramsdale, I don’t know how I would react because it’s not easy at that age. When you’re older, it’s different."

Ramsdale has made just 11 appearances for Arsenal across competitions this season while Raya has appeared 38 times. Raya has been decent between the sticks but has often made costly mistakes but has kept 18 clean sheets as well.